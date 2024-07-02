A-1 Broadcast: Sizzling Secrets for Summer Beauty with Milly Almodovar on TipsOnTV

Fashion and Beauty Expert and Multimedia Journalist Shares Style and Beauty Tips

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / July 2, 2024 / As seasons change, the combination of hot and humid weather requires a change in beauty regimes. The changing temperatures can affect everything from hair to makeup and skin care. That is why celebrity beauty expert Milly Almodovar offers these helpful tips. Milly is a well-known, popular New York-based fashion, beauty expert and TV lifestyle host.



A GREAT SUMMER LOOK TO IMPRESS

When looking for pieces to keep everyone stylish and cool this summer, online personal styling service Stitch Fix has them covered. Stitch Fix helps each client find items that fit their size, budget, and of course, style. Through a Fix, discover items that are curated by a stylist that will match your unique taste. And for a limited time only, Stitch Fix is offering new clients $25 off each of their first four Fixes, which is a $100 value! Head to StitchFix.com to learn more.

BEAUTY TRENDS

Step up the hair care game with V&Co. Beauty, the new leader in peptide-infused hair care that launched this spring. V&Co.'s unique Proprietary Peptide Blend features peptides, amino acids, proteins, and vitamins; penetrating deep within the hair follicles to boost hydration and strength as well as increase volume and shine. This one-of-a-kind collection caters to the needs of all hair types to level up every routine, from curly and wavy to straight and thickening options. V&Co. helps to embrace natural beauty and hair type while being authentic. Available at Target and Walmart. For more information, visit vandcobeauty.com.

A PERSONAL BEAUTY SUGGESTION

An impressive mani is a must-have! Check out the imPRESS Beauty No Glue Mani Collection. It is now available in the trendiest colors and styles for summer. imPRESS is revolutionizing the beauty industry with innovative Press-On & Go technology, providing salon-quality results. They're safe on natural nails and waterproof. They are fast and hassle-free with new and improved pre-applied adhesive that keeps nails perfect for up to seven days. No chipping, no smudging, and no dry time. Just peel, press, and go! Thanks to imPRESS' PureFit Technology, it will feel like one's own nail. Find it at Target.

