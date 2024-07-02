Corcoran Reverie: Introducing Costera: The Ultimate in Luxury Coastal Living on Florida's Scenic Hwy 30A

SEAGROVE BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 2, 2024 / Corcoran Reverie proudly announces the launch of Costera, an exclusive new development set to redefine luxury coastal living along the sun-drenched shores of the Gulf of Mexico. Nestled in the heart of Seagrove Beach on Scenic Hwy 30A, Costera is a low-density community that perfectly embodies refined elegance, with high-end finishes and meticulously selected furnishings that elevate coastal living into an art form.

Costera, meaning "coastal," promises residents an unparalleled lifestyle tailored to their unique preferences. From the moment you step inside, you are enveloped in a symphony of natural beauty and sophisticated design.

"Our vision with Costera is to create a community that not only celebrates the natural beauty of 30A but also sets a new standard for luxury living. We believe Costera will become a landmark of prestige and refinement on the Gulf Coast," said Jacob Watkins, co-owner of Corcoran Reverie.

From the panoramic views to the seamlessly connected outdoor living space, each residence affords unique amenities, including private swimming pools, further embodying the essence of Costera - coastal charm intertwined with prestige. Elegance and modern features are seamlessly integrated into the design, with interior spaces curated to perfection. From rich architectural embellishments to the latest in technologies, every element has been carefully selected, setting a new standard for well-appointed, Gulf-front living.

"Costera represents the pinnacle of luxury coastal living. Every element, from the architecture to the interiors, is crafted to offer an unparalleled experience of elegance and serenity. We are thrilled to bring this exceptional development to the market," shared Hilary Farnum-Fasth, Owner and Broker of Corcoran Reverie.

Prospective residents are invited to explore the available opportunities at Costera by visiting Costera30A.com.

About Corcoran Reverie

Corcoran Reverie, an affiliate of The Corcoran Group LLC - a leading residential real estate brokerage firm headquartered in New York City - is a locally owned, high-end brokerage specializing in the luxury home market in the greater Nashville area and across Northwest Florida from Destin to Panama City and the coastal communities along 30A. With a 200+ agent team led by broker and owner Hilary Farnum-Fasth and partner Jacob Watkins and offices in 30A, Destin, Panama City, and Nashville, Corcoran Reverie was ranked #1 office ranking in Northwest Florida based on closed office sales volume of over $750 million in its first year as a Corcoran affiliate and $1.12 billion in 2021. Throughout the entire network, Corcoran is home to more than 160 offices and more than 5,700 agents in key urban, suburban, and resort markets nationwide.

