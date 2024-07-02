Lone Star Funds ("Lone Star") today announced that it has completed the final closing for its twelfth opportunity fund, Lone Star Fund XII, L.P. ("LSF XII"). Total capital available to LSF XII is approximately $5.3 billion.

"Lone Star is a highly disciplined and value-driven investor with a proven track record of investing through multiple cycles over several decades. This experience has allowed us to build longstanding relationships with our investors, to whom we are grateful for their ongoing support," said Donald Quintin, Chief Executive Officer and Global President of Lone Star. "With the closing of our latest fund, we will continue to seek value primarily in companies that are affected by ongoing macroeconomic uncertainty and distressed corporate credits, using LSF XII's flexible mandate to pivot across different markets and asset classes."

Lone Star's opportunity fund series focuses on opportunities that emerge during periods of market dislocation with an emphasis on businesses, sellers, and assets that require capital support and management direction to succeed in challenging economic and market conditions as well as NPL portfolios in a range of asset classes that arise from economic conditions and regulatory pressures.

Since the establishment of its first fund in 1995, Lone Star has organized 24 private equity funds with aggregate capital commitments totaling approximately $92 billion.

The predecessor to LSF XII, Lone Star Fund XI, L.P. held its final closing in February 2019, with aggregate capital commitments of approximately $8.1 billion.

About Lone Star

Lone Star is a leading private equity firm advising funds that invest globally in corporate equity, credit, real estate and other financial assets. Since the establishment of its first fund in 1995, Lone Star has organized 24 private equity funds with aggregate capital commitments totaling approximately $92 billion. The firm organizes its funds in three series: the Opportunity Fund series; the Commercial Real Estate Fund series; and the U.S. Residential Mortgage Fund series. Lone Star invests on behalf of its limited partners, which include institutional investors such as pension funds and sovereign wealth funds, as well as foundations and endowments that support medical research, higher education, and other philanthropic causes. For more information regarding Lone Star Funds, go to www.lonestarfunds.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240702999133/en/

Contacts:

mediarelations@lonestarfunds.com