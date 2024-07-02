Port Richmond, Philadelphia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 2, 2024) - JAScott Consultancy has announced the upcoming release of the founder, Jennifer Scott's, latest expressive coloring book, "Dogs of Manayunk." Following the success of her debut coloring book, "Dogs of Fishtown," Scott now aims to offer audiences an imaginative depiction of the canines of Philadelphia's vibrant Manayunk neighborhood.





Based along the banks of the Schuylkill River, Manayunk is known for its quaint streets lined with historic row houses and bustling canal towpath teeming with life. It has also been a hub for artists and creatives, hosting the esteemed Manayunk Arts Festival since 1989. Inspired by the unique charm and small-town vibe of Manayunk, Scott aims to capture the essence of this beloved neighborhood through her sketches in the "Dogs of Manayunk."

"I am thrilled to introduce 'Dogs of Manayunk' to art lovers and dog enthusiasts alike," said Scott. "Manayunk holds a special place in my heart, and I am excited to share its beauty through the playful personalities of its canine inhabitants. With my sketches, I hope to capture the essence of this vibrant neighborhood and inspire a sense of joy and creativity in all who embark on this coloring adventure."

"Dogs of Manayunk" will launch in early May 2024 and will be available online at Amazon and select retailers nationwide.

About JAScott:

Founded in 2012 by Jennifer Scott, JAScott LLC has provided educational consultancy services in remediation, literacy intervention, mathematics intervention, and art instruction. The firm trains, recruits, and provides professional development opportunities for students and faculty. It manages the collaboration of educational institutes with 3rd parties and arranges for subject matter experts to deliver appropriate interventions.

About Jennifer Scott:

Jennifer Scott is an artist, educational consultant, and author. She graduated from the Pennsylvania Academy of Fine Arts and holds a Ph.D. in Adult Learning from Capella University. Jennifer has showcased her works in galleries like Gallery 161 West, Prelude Gallery, and Mack Worthington. She has also authored several books, including self-help guides, coaching writers, and artistic coloring manuals.

