Peculiar, Missouri--(Newsfile Corp. - July 2, 2024) - Geometric Construction Services LLC, a Missouri-based construction company founded by Jason Rigoli, has announced the launch of a new development on a 10-acre site in Blue Springs. This project aims to introduce a multifaceted community space, including a gas station, convenience store, strip center, and medical facility, all designed to cater to the growing needs of the local community.

Jason Rigoli, owner of Geometric Construction Services LLC, has designed the project with the community in mind, focusing on enhancing the local landscape and providing essential services to residents. "This development not only aims to meet the immediate needs of the Blue Springs community but also anticipates future growth and requirements," said Rigoli.

The project is expected to become a hub for community activity and provide a boost to the local economy. This development is positioned to offer easy access and modern facilities to ensure convenience and efficiency for all visitors.

Work on the project is scheduled to begin in the upcoming months, with phases of development ensuring minimal disruption to the daily lives of local residents. Geometric Construction Services LLC is working closely with local authorities and community leaders to ensure the project not only meets all regulatory requirements but also enriches the community's environment.

About Geometric Construction Services LLC:

Geometric Construction Services LLC, founded by Jason Rigoli in 1998, specializes in infrastructure development services. Their services include demolition, earthwork, utility work, concrete work, structural work, and debris management. The company prioritizes client satisfaction and adheres to industry standards, delivering tailored construction solutions. Its clients include Dollar Tree, Hilton Hotel, Holiday Inn, Lowes, Menards, Taco Bell, Walgreens, and Walmart.

Contact Information:

Website: www.gcsconstruction98.com

Address: 24001 S Chadwick Dr, Peculiar, MO 64078, United States

Phone Number: 816-738-9925

Facebook: @GCSConstruction

