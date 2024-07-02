Innocan Pharma Corporation: Innocan Pharma Engages Pain Management Expert in Preparation for Upcoming FDA Meeting

HERZLIYA, Israel and CALGARY, Alberta, July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Innocan Pharma Corporation (CSE: INNO) (FSE: IP4) (OTCQB: INNPF) ("Innocan" or the "Company"), a pioneer in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, is pleased to announce that it has engaged Past-President of the Eastern Pain Association, Dr. William K. Schmidt, to support its LPT-CBD submission process to the FDA for chronic pain.

"We are thrilled to have Dr. Schmidt as part of our LPT-CBD submission expert team," said Iris Bincovich, CEO of Innocan. "His extensive expertise in pain-related clinical development and regulatory affairs will strongly contribute to our LPT-CBD submission process with the FDA. His expertise significantly strengthens our team as we work towards FDA approval."

Dr. Schmidt brings over 25 years of pharmaceutical industry clinical trial experience, specializing in analgesic and narcotic antagonist drug development. He has held key positions at several pharmaceutical companies, including CrystalGenomics, Limerick BioPharma, Renovis, Inc., Adolor Corporation, and DuPont Merck. At Adolor, Dr. Schmidt played a crucial role in the development and FDA approval of Entereg® (alvimopan), a peripherally acting opioid antagonist. At CrystalGenomics, Dr. Schmidt led the clinical team that lead to the approval of Acelex® (polmacoxib) in South Korea. At DuPont / DuPont Merck, Dr. Schmidt played key roles in the development of nalbuphine (Nubain®), naltrexone (Trexan®, ReVia®) and the oxycodone-ibuprofen formulation used in Combunox. Currently, as head of NorthStar Consulting, he advises pharmaceutical and biotech companies globally on pain medicine development. Dr. Schmidt received a BA from the University of California Berkeley, and received his PhD from the University of California San Francisco.

About Innocan Pharma:

Innocan is a pharmaceutical tech company that operates under two main segments: Pharmaceuticals and Consumer Wellness. In the Pharmaceuticals segment, Innocan focuses on developing innovative drug delivery platform technologies comprises with cannabinoids science, to treat various conditions to improve patients' quality of life. This segment involves two drug delivery technologies: (i) LPT CBD-loaded liposome platform facilitating exact dosing and the prolonged and controlled release of CBD into the blood stream. The LPT delivery platform research is in the preclinical trial phase for two indications: Epilepsy and Pain Management. In the Consumer Wellness segment, Innocan develops and markets a wide portfolio of innovative and high-performance self-care products to promote a healthier lifestyle. Under this segment Innocan has established a Joint Venture by the name of BI Sky Global Ltd. that focuses developing on advanced targeted online sales. https://innocanpharma.com/

