Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation: Brookfield Infrastructure to Host Second Quarter 2024 Results Conference Call

BROOKFIELD, NEWS, July 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will hold its second quarter 2024 conference call and webcast on Thursday, August 1, 2024 at 9:00 a.m. (ET).

Results will be released that morning before 7:00 a.m..

Participants can join by conference call or webcast.

Conference Call

  • Please pre-register at: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI4860b3b9fc604060aa9c603b7c0c75c1 (https://register.vevent.com/register/BI4860b3b9fc604060aa9c603b7c0c75c1)
  • Upon registering, you will be emailed a dial-in number, direct passcode and unique PIN. This process will bypass the operator and avoid the queue.

Webcast

  • Please join and register at: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/bgb8zp3y (https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/bgb8zp3y)

About Brookfield Infrastructure

Brookfield Infrastructure is a leading global infrastructure company that owns and operates high-quality, long-life assets in the utilities, transport, midstream and data sectors across the Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe. We are focused on assets that have contracted and regulated revenues that generate predictable and stable cash flows. Investors can access its portfolio either through Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P..

Brookfield Infrastructure is the flagship listed infrastructure company of Brookfield Asset Management, a global alternative asset manager with over $925 billion of assets under management. For more information, go to https://brookfield.com.

Contact Information

Media
Simon Maine
Managing Director,
Corporate Communications
Tel: +44 739 890-9278
Email: simon.maine@brookfield.com (mailto:simon.maine@brookfield.com)		Investor Relations
Stephen Fukuda
Senior Vice President,
Corporate Development & Investor Relations
Tel: +1 (416) 956-5129
Email: stephen.fukuda@brookfield.com (mailto:stephen.fukuda@brookfield.com)

