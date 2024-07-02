Diné Development Corporation : Zach Brown Named President of DDC Companies

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / July 2, 2024 / DDC IT Services (DDC ITS), Red Canyon Technologies (Red Canyon), and Seventh Emergence Solutions (Seventh Emergence), leading technology solutions providers and subsidiaries of Diné Development Corporation (DDC), are pleased to announce the appointment of Zach Brown as President. In this role, Zach will oversee company operations while driving business performance and growth.

Zach Brown Named President of DDC Companies

Announcement of Zach Brown, President of DDC Subsidiaries, DDC IT Services, Seventh Emergence, and Red Canyon





With more than 20 years of consulting experience in the government sector, Zach brings a wealth of expertise to the position. In previous roles with Fortune 500 companies, including Booz Allen Hamilton, Deloitte, and KPMG Consulting, Zach led organizational change initiatives and business development strategies while achieving success in contract performance.

Since joining the organization in 2019, Zach has been pivotal in fortifying DDC's growth as Director of Operations for Diné Source. In this role, Zach spearheaded operational initiatives aimed at enhancing performance while fueling program efficiencies. His achievements demonstrate his keen ability to cultivate a positive organizational culture among employees, customers, and partners, while posturing the company to execute and deliver in an evolving 8(a) landscape.

"We are thrilled with Zach's appointment in leading three of DDC's premier IT solutions companies," stated Jackie Murray, DDC Chief Operating Officer. "His extensive experience and commitment to excellence align with DDC's strategic goals. We are confident that under Zach's guidance, our companies will continue to reach new heights while upholding our steadfast dedication to our customers' missions."

As President, Zach will collaborate with the DDC Executive Team to shape and implement strategic objectives. Leading business development efforts, he will enhance the companies' positioning to ensure successful program execution and delivery. His dual focus on empowering DDC employees and advancing customer missions will ensure the companies' continued growth.

Contact Information

Katie von Allmen

Senior Marketing Manager

katie.vonallmen@ddc-dine.com

SOURCE: Diné Development Corporation

View the original press release on newswire.com.