Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 03.07.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Breaking News! Das ist der Kickoff für die NuGen Medical Börsenparty?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
02.07.2024 23:38 Uhr
100 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Diné Development Corporation : Zach Brown Named President of DDC Companies

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / July 2, 2024 / DDC IT Services (DDC ITS), Red Canyon Technologies (Red Canyon), and Seventh Emergence Solutions (Seventh Emergence), leading technology solutions providers and subsidiaries of Diné Development Corporation (DDC), are pleased to announce the appointment of Zach Brown as President. In this role, Zach will oversee company operations while driving business performance and growth.

Zach Brown Named President of DDC Companies

Zach Brown Named President of DDC Companies
Announcement of Zach Brown, President of DDC Subsidiaries, DDC IT Services, Seventh Emergence, and Red Canyon



With more than 20 years of consulting experience in the government sector, Zach brings a wealth of expertise to the position. In previous roles with Fortune 500 companies, including Booz Allen Hamilton, Deloitte, and KPMG Consulting, Zach led organizational change initiatives and business development strategies while achieving success in contract performance.

Since joining the organization in 2019, Zach has been pivotal in fortifying DDC's growth as Director of Operations for Diné Source. In this role, Zach spearheaded operational initiatives aimed at enhancing performance while fueling program efficiencies. His achievements demonstrate his keen ability to cultivate a positive organizational culture among employees, customers, and partners, while posturing the company to execute and deliver in an evolving 8(a) landscape.

"We are thrilled with Zach's appointment in leading three of DDC's premier IT solutions companies," stated Jackie Murray, DDC Chief Operating Officer. "His extensive experience and commitment to excellence align with DDC's strategic goals. We are confident that under Zach's guidance, our companies will continue to reach new heights while upholding our steadfast dedication to our customers' missions."

As President, Zach will collaborate with the DDC Executive Team to shape and implement strategic objectives. Leading business development efforts, he will enhance the companies' positioning to ensure successful program execution and delivery. His dual focus on empowering DDC employees and advancing customer missions will ensure the companies' continued growth.

Contact Information

Katie von Allmen
Senior Marketing Manager
katie.vonallmen@ddc-dine.com

SOURCE: Diné Development Corporation

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.