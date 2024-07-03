CHG-MERIDIAN acquires asset portfolio of Australian company Maia Financial Pty Limited

Acquisition supports regional growth in Australia and New Zealand

Portfolio expansion in the core sectors of IT, industrial equipment, and healthcare technology with a value of around AUD$500 million (€300 million)

Acquisition completed on June 28th, 2024

SYDNEY, July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global technology2use company CHG-MERIDIAN continues its strong growth path in Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) with the acquisition of Maia Financial Pty Limited's (Maia Financial) asset portfolio on June 28th, 2024. The acquired portfolio consists of leased IT, healthcare and industrial equipment. The acquisition bolsters CHG-MERIDIAN's technology portfolio and expands its market presence in the ANZ region.

The CHG-MERIDIAN Group is a leading global technology2use company. It has more than 1,400 employees in 30 countries across five continents, and develops, finances, and manages tailored technology usage models for the IT, industrial, and healthcare sectors. Its services are available in up to 190 countries through its subsidiaries, partner networks, and affiliated companies.

The Group has been active in the Australian market since 2018 when it acquired Equigroup, a regional technology finance company previously owned by the Commonwealth Bank of Australia. The CHG-MERIDIAN brand was later launched in 2019. After operating both brands in the region for five years, the Group made the strategic decision to rebrand Equigroup to CHG-MERIDIAN in 2024, becoming more customer-centric and unlocking operational efficiencies.

"We are meeting the needs of our customers with our presence in the regional markets," says Mathias Wagner, CEO of CHG-MERIDIAN. "The acquisition of Maia Financials' portfolio offers us an attractive opportunity to further strengthen the positioning of our technology2use solutions on-site."

Even greater expertise in the healthcare sector

Founded in 1989, Maia Financial is a Sydney-based asset finance company owned by two global investment firms. The portfolio consists of around 500 customers, about half of whom belong to the healthcare sector. The managed assets in the portfolio have a value of approximately AUD$500 million (€300 million). This will position CHG-MERIDIAN as one of the leading healthcare financiers across Australia and New Zealand.

"The acquisition represents an investment in the CHG-MERIDIAN brand and our commitment to the ANZ market. It enables us to expand our presence and expertise, particularly in the local healthcare sector. We look forward to meeting and supporting our new customers with their technology needs and exploring new business opportunities thanks to our Group's range of innovative solutions," says Lukas Tränkle, Executive Vice President with responsibility for Australia and New Zealand.

CHG-MERIDIAN offers its customers 45 years of experience in technology management and financing. The Company is not tied to any specific banks or manufacturers, and manages its customers' technology investments along the entire lifecycle, from procurement and use to data erasure, refurbishing, and remarketing of used devices at its modern technology centers.

