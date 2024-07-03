Anzeige
Mittwoch, 03.07.2024
Breaking News! Das ist der Kickoff für die NuGen Medical Börsenparty?!
WKN: 903978 | ISIN: US7739031091
iTRAK 5750 Intelligent Track System from Rockwell Automation Enables Faster, More Flexible Motion Across Heavier Payloads

BRUSSELS, July 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rockwell Automation, the world's largest company dedicated to industrial automation and digital transformation, has announced the iTRAK® 5750 Intelligent Track System, providing companies the opportunity to redefine machine productivity using faster, smarter and more flexible motion.

Rockwell Automation has announced the iTRAK® 5750 Intelligent Track System, providing companies the opportunity to redefine machine productivity using faster, smarter and more flexible motion. The system expands the Rockwell Automation iTRAK portfolio with a specialized design that is optimized for heavier payload applications. It replaces the mechanical components and complex linkages of traditional conveyor systems, instead using electromagnetic force to generate motion.

The system expands the Rockwell Automation iTRAK portfolio with a specialized design that is optimized for heavier payload applications. It replaces the mechanical components and complex linkages of traditional conveyor systems, instead using electromagnetic force to generate motion.

This revolutionary way to move goods provides an opportunity to design more reliable machines that require less maintenance and deliver new levels of productivity. The versatile system comprises of a variety of straight and curved tracks, offering the ability to tailor each system to its exact application requirements.

The iTRAK 5750 Intelligent Track System enables companies to keep up with technology that allows independent movement of each individual carrier and simple control of motion through user-friendly software profiles. This can remove bottlenecks and boost overall productivity so that short runs can become more profitable, while margins can be expanded in standard runs. Seamless integration with complete Allen-Bradley solutions provides optimized communication and synchronization with surrounding devices, such as robots.

With the capability to add exceptional speed, intelligence and flexibility to a wide variety of motion processes, the iTRAK 5750 Intelligent Track System helps transform the performance of automation systems and usher in a smarter manufacturing future.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), is a global leader in industrial automation and digital transformation. We connect the imaginations of people with the potential of technology to expand what is humanly possible, making the world more productive and more sustainable. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Rockwell Automation employs approximately 29,000 problem solvers dedicated to our customers in more than 100 countries. To learn more about how we are bringing the Connected Enterprise to life across industrial enterprises, visit www.rockwellautomation.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2446504/iTRAK_5750_Intelligent_Track_System.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1981317/Rockwell_Automation_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/itrak-5750-intelligent-track-system-from-rockwell-automation-enables-faster-more-flexible-motion-across-heavier-payloads-302180627.html

