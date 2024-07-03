Scientists in the United Kingdom and Finland publish a new model for analyzing thin-film and other PV devices with low charge-carrier mobilities. It's claimed the unified diode equation for thin-film PV provides insights into the mechanisms driving limiting charge collection and power-conversion efficiency in low-mobility PV devices. Physicists in the United Kingdom and Finland have developed a new analytical model they claim can improve understanding of thin-film PV, leading to greater efficiency. Researchers from Swansea University and Åbo Akademi University set out to create a better method ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...