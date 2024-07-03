The Saudi Arabian developer has reached financial close for the Tashkent Riverside project in Uzbekistan, which includes a 200 MW solar plant and a 500 MWh battery energy storage system (BESS). From pv magazine ESS News site Saudi-listed ACWA Power has announced the completion of the dry financial close for the $533 million Tashkent Riverside project in Uzbekistan, near the country's capital city of Tashkent. The greenfield development will involve a 200 MW solar plant and a 500 MWh BESS that will serve to stabilize the Uzbek grid. According to project proponents, this will be the largest BESS ...

