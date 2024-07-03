Construction has begun on a solar and battery-based microgrid that is to provide the northeast Victoria town of Corryong with crucial energy resilience, helping keep the power on during emergencies such as bushfires and storms. From pv magazine Australia Victorian distributed network service provider AusNet has begun work on an 'islandable' microgrid that will integrate a centrally located 4. 99 MW / 5. 2 MWh battery energy storage system and a series of residential solar and battery systems to power Corryong homes, businesses, and community facilities during a network outage. The centralized ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...