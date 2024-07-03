A report from Deloitte showed how distributed energy resources (DER) can help the U. S. meet its climate goals while improving the functionality of the grid. From pv magazine USA As households are increasingly electrifying their appliances, heating and cooling systems, and shifting toward driving electric vehicles, electric utilities are faced with new challenges in serving demand while achieving decarbonization and maintaining customer affordability. A report from Deloitte explains how distributed energy resources (DER) can meet these multiple challenges, filling a gap that centralized utility-scale ...

