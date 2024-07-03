Barrington James Limited: Barrington James Announces Strategic Acquisition of S3 Science Recruitment

LONDON, July 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Barrington James, a global leader in Life Science Recruitment, proudly announces the acquisition of S3 Science Recruitment, a firm renowned for its expertise in drug discovery, medical research, and the broader field of life sciences. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

This strategic acquisition marks a significant milestone for Barrington James, enhancing the company's commitment to expanding its client-service capabilities and supporting the development of cutting-edge technology. This integration will provide clients with greater access to exceptional talent on both a permanent and temporary basis.

Dan Barrington, CEO of Barrington James, stated: "We are thrilled to acquire S3 and expand our Human Capital services in Life Sciences. This acquisition enhances our offerings across Board and Executive partnerships, Permanent Recruitment, Contract Recruitment, Staffing, OSP, and FSP. S3's expertise in Clinical and Pre-Clinical specializations, both on a temporary and permanent basis, will perfectly complement Barrington James' comprehensive Life Science services, from Clinical to Post-Marketing, A.I., and beyond. We are excited to collaborate with Alex Barrie, and his team, and we look forward to significantly growing S3 in the coming years."

Alex Barrie, Director of Recruitment at S3, stated: "Clients of S3 Science Recruitment can expect a seamless transition, marked by the same dedication to excellence and personalized service they have come to rely on. Like Barrington James, we are deeply committed to delivering exceptional value and support to all our clients. By integrating the strengths of both companies, we are not only maintaining our high standards but also elevating them. The exciting integration of S3 Science into Barrington James enables us to offer an even broader and more comprehensive range of staffing solutions, ensuring that our clients benefit from a superior recruitment experience."

Barrington James is a global, industry-leading recruitment business serving the Pharmaceutical, Biotechnology, and Medical Device sectors. With a global presence and a team of hundreds of specialists, we deliver world-class recruitment solutions to life science companies of all sizes. Leveraging a network of over 6 million industry professionals and advanced AI platforms, our expert consultants provide a personalized approach to global life science recruitment. For more information, please visit barringtonjames.com.

S3 Science Recruitment connects talented individuals with leading organizations and institutions across the UK, Europe, and the United States. Our mission is to enable groundbreaking discoveries and life-saving treatments today. Specializing in drug discovery, medical research, and the broader Life Sciences field, we support the UK's leadership in developing cures and treatments. Since 2002, S3 Science Recruitment has helped Life Sciences organizations find passionate individuals dedicated to medical advancement, particularly in animal research. We believe attracting talent to this vital industry is just the beginning of greater achievements. For more information, please visit s3science.com.

