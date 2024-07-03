Royal Philips: Philips appoints Ling Liu as Chief Region Leader of Philips Greater China

July 3, 2024

Amsterdam, the Netherlands - Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, today announced the appointment of Ms Ling Liu as the Chief Region Leader of Philips Greater China, effective immediately. Ms Liu is now a member of Philips' Executive Committee, reporting to Philips CEO Roy Jakobs. She succeeds Andy Ho, who has decided to retire after a long and successful career. Ms Liu and Mr Ho continue to work together to ensure a smooth handover.

"Ling is a talented, trusted leader and I am delighted that she will join Philips' Executive Committee as the Chief Region Leader of Philips Greater China," said Roy Jakobs, CEO of Royal Philips. "She is a proven executive who brings a wealth of international experience and deep HealthTech expertise in China. I would also like to express my deep gratitude to Andy for his exceptional leadership in delivering on our commitment to supporting China's national health strategy and becoming a trusted partner for professional customers as well as individual consumers. At the same time as driving sustained financial and operational performance over the last nine years."

Ms Liu joined Philips in 1998 and has held multiple roles across the business, living and working in Greater China, the Netherlands and North America. Most recently, she was Chief Commercial Officer in Greater China, following her role as Head of Finance for Philips in North America. She has a track record of driving execution and boosting performance, developing teams and delivering outstanding value to customers and partners. She is passionate about delivering quality care and contributing to sustainable healthcare in China.

Ms Liu holds a master of finance and control from Maastricht University, a master's degree in management engineering from Shanghai University, and a bachelor's degree in physics from Zhejiang University.

2023 marked the 100th anniversary of Philips in China, an achievement that stands as a testament to Philips' commitment and dedication to improving people's lives through meaningful innovation and fostering strong partnerships in China. With sustained growth and being Philips' second largest market, it has been one of the major growth engines for the company. Philips China is focused on supporting China's national health strategy, supplying hospitals with solutions for their clinical and research needs, and empowering consumers to manage their health and well-being. With the aim of better serving the Chinese market, Philips is committed to its 'In China, For China' strategy, which focuses on local innovation, manufacturing, services and partnership.

