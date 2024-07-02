LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Zevia PBC ("Zevia" or the "Company") (NYSE: ZVIA), today announced that on June 26, 2024, it received notice (the "Notice") from the New York Stock Exchange (the "NYSE") informing the Company that it is no longer in compliance with Section 802.01C of the NYSE Listed Company Manual because the average closing price of the Company's Class A common stock (the "common stock") was less than $1.00 per share over a consecutive 30 trading-day period. The Notice does not result in the immediate delisting of the Company's common stock from the NYSE.

In accordance with applicable NYSE rules, the Company intends to respond to the NYSE within 10 business days of receipt of the Notice affirming its intent to cure the deficiency. The Company intends to remain listed on the NYSE and is considering all available options to regain compliance with the NYSE's continued listing standards.

The Company can regain compliance at any time within a six-month cure period following its receipt of the Notice if, on the last trading day of any calendar month during such cure period, the Company has both: (i) a closing share price of at least $1.00 and (ii) an average closing share price of at least $1.00 over the 30 trading-day period ending on the last trading day of the applicable calendar month.

The Notice has no immediate impact on the listing of the Company's common stock, which will continue to be listed and traded on the NYSE during the cure period, subject to the Company's compliance with other NYSE continued listing standards. Furthermore, the Notice is not anticipated to impact the ongoing business operations of the Company or its reporting requirements with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate or imply future results, performance or achievements, and may contain words such as "anticipate," "believe," "consider," "contemplate," "continue," "could,'" "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "guidance," "intend," "may," "on track," "outlook," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," pursue," "seek," "should," "target," "will," "would," or the negative of these words or other similar words, terms or expressions with similar meanings. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release relate to, among other things, statements regarding Zevia's ability to regain compliance with the continued listing standards of the NYSE within the applicable cure period, Zevia's ability to continue to comply with applicable listing standards of the NYSE and the other factors under the heading "Risk Factors" set forth in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, as supplemented by the Company's quarterly reports on Form 10-Q.. We do not intend and undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law. Investors are referred to our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for additional information regarding the risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statement.

About Zevia

Zevia PBC, a Delaware public benefit corporation designated as a "Certified B Corporation," is focused on addressing the global health challenges resulting from excess sugar consumption by offering a broad portfolio of zero sugar, zero calorie, naturally sweetened beverages. All Zevia® beverages are made with a handful of simple, plant-based ingredients, contain no artificial sweeteners, and are Non-GMO Project verified, gluten-free, Kosher, vegan and zero sodium. Zevia is distributed in more than 34,000 retail locations in the U.S. and Canada through a diverse network of major retailers in the food, drug, warehouse club, mass, natural and ecommerce channels.

(ZEVIA-F)

Contacts

Investors

Greg Davis

Zevia PBC

424-343-2654

Gregory@zevia.com



Reed Anderson

ICR

646-277-1260

Reed.Anderson@icrinc.com