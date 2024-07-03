Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Observationsstatusen för Nordic Waterproofing Holding AB tas bort / The observation status for Nordic Waterproofing Holding AB is removed

Den 14 september 2023 gavs aktierna i Nordic Waterproofing Holding AB observationsstatus med hänvisning till ett budpliktserbjudande från Kingspan Holdings (IRL) Limited till övriga aktieägare i Nordic Waterproofing Holding AB. Den 28 mars 2024 offentliggjorde Kingspan Holdings (IRL) Limited ett pressmeddelande med det slutliga utfallet i budpliktserbjudandet. Med hänvisning till ovanstående beslutar Nasdaq Stockholm AB att observationsstatusen för aktierna i Nordic Waterproofing Holding AB (NWG, ISIN-kod SE0014731089, orderboks-ID 209452) ska tas bort. On September 14, 2023, the shares in Nordic Waterproofing Holding AB were given observation status with reference to a mandatory public offer from Kingspan Holdings (IRL) Limited to the other shareholders in Nordic Waterproofing Holding AB. On March 28, 2024, Kingspan Holdings (IRL) Limited issued a press release with information on the outcome of the mandatory public offer. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the observation status for the shares in Nordic Waterproofing Holding AB (NWG, ISIN code SE0014731089, order book ID 209452) shall be removed. För eventuella frågor om detta börsmeddelande vänligen kontakta Enforcement & Investigations på telefon 08-405 70 50. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50. Nasdaq Stockholm AB