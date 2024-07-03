Anzeige
Mittwoch, 03.07.2024
WKN: A2QJHS | ISIN: SE0014731089 | Ticker-Symbol: 9ZQ
Frankfurt
03.07.24
08:05 Uhr
14,020 Euro
+0,020
+0,14 %
GlobeNewswire
03.07.2024 10:10 Uhr
90 Leser
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Observationsstatusen för Nordic Waterproofing Holding AB tas bort / The observation status for Nordic Waterproofing Holding AB is removed

Den 14 september 2023 gavs aktierna i Nordic Waterproofing Holding AB
observationsstatus med hänvisning till ett budpliktserbjudande från Kingspan
Holdings (IRL) Limited till övriga aktieägare i Nordic Waterproofing Holding
AB. 

Den 28 mars 2024 offentliggjorde Kingspan Holdings (IRL) Limited ett
pressmeddelande med det slutliga utfallet i budpliktserbjudandet. 

Med hänvisning till ovanstående beslutar Nasdaq Stockholm AB att
observationsstatusen för aktierna i Nordic Waterproofing Holding AB (NWG,
ISIN-kod SE0014731089, orderboks-ID 209452) ska tas bort. 

On September 14, 2023, the shares in Nordic Waterproofing Holding AB were given
observation status with reference to a mandatory public offer from Kingspan
Holdings (IRL) Limited to the other shareholders in Nordic Waterproofing
Holding AB. 

On March 28, 2024, Kingspan Holdings (IRL) Limited issued a press release with
information on the outcome of the mandatory public offer. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the observation
status for the shares in Nordic Waterproofing Holding AB (NWG, ISIN code
SE0014731089, order book ID 209452) shall be removed. 

För eventuella frågor om detta börsmeddelande vänligen kontakta Enforcement &
Investigations på telefon 08-405 70 50. 

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact
Enforcement & Investigations, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50. 





Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.