Bioz, Inc.: Bioz Brings Cutting-Edge AI Citation Widgets to Precision X-Ray, Inc.'s Product Pages

PALO ALTO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 3, 2024 / Bioz, Inc., a pioneering AI software company dedicated to enhancing scientific research, proudly announces its new partnership with Precision X-Ray, Inc. ("Precision"), a top provider of pre-clinical irradiation therapy and imaging systems. With thousands of citations validating the impact of Precision's cutting-edge technology, this collaboration aims to enhance research capabilities and drive breakthroughs in medical and life sciences.





Bioz Prime Badge

Bioz Prime Badge on Precision X-Ray's Website





In this exciting partnership, Precision is integrating Bioz Badges onto their website's product detail pages (PDPs). Bioz Badges are dynamically interactive AI-powered widgets that showcase real-time citation data from peer-reviewed articles. These badges provide researchers with valuable insights, including article excerpts, images, live citation counts, and Bioz Stars ratings. By embedding Bioz Badges onto their product pages, Precision enables researchers to access the latest application data and insights directly, empowering them to make more informed decisions about their products based on credible scientific research and validated user experiences.

"With Bioz Badges, we aim to increase engagement with peer-reviewed publications and articles. This feature allows our customers to see how other researchers are using our equipment, fostering a community of shared knowledge and innovation, ultimately creating a better and more rewarding user experience," said Makenzie Webber, Product Marketing Specialist of Precision. "Additionally, we expect to see a significant rise in time spent on each webpage, and the enhanced content will boost our SEO and domain authority. The installation was easy, and the integration has been seamless, allowing us to quickly leverage these benefits for our customers."

"We are thrilled to partner with Precision," said Dr. Karin Lachmi, CRO and Co-Founder of Bioz. "Leveraging our seven issued AI patents, Bioz Badges are the most advanced citation syndication tools on the market. We are confident that our technology will provide Precision with optimal citation management to enhance their user engagement and to increase their sales conversion."

This partnership signifies a major stride in our mission to elevate research capabilities and foster scientific innovation. Together, Bioz and Precision are dedicated to equipping researchers with top-tier tools to support their vital work.

Bioz is the world's most advanced AI search engine for life science experimentation, with evidence-based product ratings and recommendations to guide biopharma and academic scientists toward the most-validated products to use in their experiments, which accelerates research toward new discoveries. Bioz solutions for suppliers include Bioz Badges and Content Hubs, web-based widgets, that are placed on product supplier websites to increase user engagement and sales conversion.

