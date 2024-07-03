During its annual event "BIG UP", French Tech Saint-Etienne Lyon awarded the BIG Start-up of the Year trophy, honoring a start-up that exemplifies the region's innovation and richness.

French Tech Saint-Etienne Lyon, a non-profit association established in 2015, promotes the creation, growth, and internationalization of innovative companies in Lyon and Saint-Étienne.

Designated as one of the 17 French Tech Capitals by the French government until 2026, it follows the roadmap of La Mission French Tech under the Ministry of Economy, integrating the Lyon St Étienne region into a network of over 100 French Tech Communities across five continents.

French Tech Capitals and Communities serve as entry points for French start-ups into the global French Tech ecosystem.

On June 17, during the French Tech Saint-Etienne Lyon board meeting, which included founders and CEOs of local start-ups and innovation stakeholders like incubators, clusters, and large corporations, Brenus Pharma was named BIG Start-up of the Year.

"By winning this award, Brenus Pharma stood out among 12 shortlisted candidates, meeting criteria of innovation and positive impact on our territory. We are proud to have Brenus Pharma among our members, now recognized as a promising player in our network, perfectly reflecting the values of La Mission French Tech," said Lucie Texier, General Delegate of French Tech Saint-Etienne Lyon.

About French Tech Saint-Etienne Lyon:

Alongside actors supporting innovation, French Tech Saint-Etienne Lyon unites and animates the local ecosystem. It contributes to environmental and social transitions for a sustainable and inclusive innovation and entrepreneurship territory. The association has over 539 members, including 475 start-ups and 64 public and private partners.

About Brenus Pharma

Brenus Pharma is a French biotech developing a pioneering discovery platform, Stimulated-Tumor-Cell (STC), leading the way to a new generation of therapeutic cancer vaccines.

