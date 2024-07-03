Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - July 3, 2024) - In a significant move for cryptocurrency and mobile technology enthusiasts, LBank Exchange, a premier global digital asset trading platform, has announced the listing of Virtual Meta (VMA) on July 2, 2024. Users of LBank Exchange can brace themselves for the VMA/USDT trading pair, which went live at 9:00 UTC on the slated date.

VMA Listing Banner

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8831/215139_e5009107741a4ae3_001full.jpg

Virtual Meta (VMA) is a multiverse platform that seamlessly integrates various metaverses, enabling users to mint and exchange tokens across different VR/AR environments while facilitating transparent and secure value transfer within its ecosystem.

Introducing Virtual Meta: The Ultimate Multiverse Integration Platform

LBank Exchange is thrilled to announce the listing of Virtual Meta (VMA), a groundbreaking multiverse platform designed to bridge various virtual worlds, enabling seamless interaction and value exchange across different VR/AR environments. The platform empowers users-creators, players, brands, and artists-to mint their own tokens, facilitating a dynamic and interconnected digital economy. By integrating diverse metaverses into a cohesive ecosystem, VMA ensures a constant, traceable identity for users, enhancing the portability of game currency and virtual assets.

One of the standout features of VMA is its innovative wallet and API, which allow users to exchange VMA tokens across any virtual experience, launch branded token coins, and participate in a secondary market for these tokens. This capability opens up new avenues for monetization and user engagement, driving the growth of a robust and user-centric digital economy. Additionally, VMA's Virtual Real Estate NFTs play a crucial role in this ecosystem, providing unique zones with different usages and forming the backbone of the Metaverse-Move-to-Earn (MM2E) game, which incentivizes user activity and economic participation.

VMA addresses the key challenges of metaverse monetization through its advanced blockchain integration, offering secure ownership data storage, transaction tracking, and micropayment management. The platform's unique VMA Control system measures user engagement and interaction, ensuring fair compensation for all stakeholders-advertisers, content creators, and users alike. By fostering a transparent, scalable, and secure metaverse environment, Virtual Meta is poised to revolutionize the way we create, interact with, and profit from virtual worlds.

About VMA Token

Based on BEP20, VMA has a total supply of 10 billion (i.e. 10,000,000,000). VMA token distribution is allocated as follows: Team 10%, Marketing 8%, R&D 10%, Partners 4%, Ecosystem 50%, and Investment (Private & VC) 18%. The VMA token made its debut on LBank Exchange at 9:00 UTC on July 2, 2024. Investors who are interested in VMA can easily buy and sell on LBank Exchange.

Learn More about VMA Token:

Official Website: https://vmeta.studio/

Contract: https://bscscan.com/token/0xcC6C9773A8a70C4642dFfCEb017742830AAAC1a6

Telegram: https://t.me/vmetastudio

Discord: discord.gg/EktfqV4Tvn

Twitter: https://x.com/vmetastudio

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 10 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users' funds and aims to contribute to the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

Start Trading Now: lbank.com

Community & Social Media:

l Telegram

l Twitter

l Facebook

l LinkedIn

l Instagram

l YouTube

Press contact:

press@lbank.com

Business Contact:

LBK Blockchain Co. Limited

LBank Exchange

marketing@lbank.com

business@lbank.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/215139

SOURCE: LBank