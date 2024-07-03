Aker BP ASA: Aker BP second quarter 2024 trading update

LYSAKER, Akershus, Norway, July 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker BP (OSE: AKRBP) (OTCQX: AKRBF) (OTCQX: AKRBY) will publish its report for the second quarter 2024 on Friday 12 July. Today, the company provides its preliminary production and sales figures for the quarter and an update on its full-year production forecast.

Production and sales

The company's equity production for the quarter was 444.1 thousand barrels of oil equivalents per day (mboepd). Net volume sold in the quarter was 460.9 mboepd:

Volume (mboepd) Q2-24 Q1-24 Net production 444.1 448.0 Overlift/(underlift) 16.7 (19.0) Net volume sold 460.9 428.9 Of which liquids 398.2 364.5 Of which natural gas 62.7 64.4





Realised prices (USD/boe) Q2-24 Q1-24 Liquids 83.1 82.9 Natural gas 57.2 51.4

Full-year production guidance

Average production for the first half of 2024 was 446 mboepd. For the second half, production is expected to be impacted by planned maintenance activities. The full-year production is now forecasted to be 420-440 mboepd, revised from the previous guidance of 410-440 mboepd.

Reporting date

The company will release its report for the second quarter 2024 on Friday 12 July 2024 at 06:00 CEST. At 08:30 CEST the same day, the management will present the results on a webcast available at www.akerbp.com/en. The presentation will be followed by an online Q&A session.

