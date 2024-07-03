Anzeige
Mittwoch, 03.07.2024
WKN: A0LHC1 | ISIN: NO0010345853
03.07.2024 07:47 Uhr
Aker BP ASA: Aker BP second quarter 2024 trading update

LYSAKER, Akershus, Norway, July 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker BP (OSE: AKRBP) (OTCQX: AKRBF) (OTCQX: AKRBY) will publish its report for the second quarter 2024 on Friday 12 July. Today, the company provides its preliminary production and sales figures for the quarter and an update on its full-year production forecast.

Production and sales
The company's equity production for the quarter was 444.1 thousand barrels of oil equivalents per day (mboepd). Net volume sold in the quarter was 460.9 mboepd:

Volume (mboepd)

Q2-24

Q1-24

Net production

444.1

448.0

Overlift/(underlift)

16.7

(19.0)

Net volume sold

460.9

428.9

Of which liquids

398.2

364.5

Of which natural gas

62.7

64.4




Realised prices (USD/boe)

Q2-24

Q1-24

Liquids

83.1

82.9

Natural gas

57.2

51.4

Full-year production guidance
Average production for the first half of 2024 was 446 mboepd. For the second half, production is expected to be impacted by planned maintenance activities. The full-year production is now forecasted to be 420-440 mboepd, revised from the previous guidance of 410-440 mboepd.

Reporting date
The company will release its report for the second quarter 2024 on Friday 12 July 2024 at 06:00 CEST. At 08:30 CEST the same day, the management will present the results on a webcast available at www.akerbp.com/en. The presentation will be followed by an online Q&A session.

CONTACT:
Kjetil Bakken, Head of IR, tel.: +47 918 89 889
Carl Christian Bachke, IR Officer, tel.: +47 909 80 848
Martin Seland Simensen, IR Officer, tel.: +47 416 92 087

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/aker-bp-asa/r/aker-bp-second-quarter-2024-trading-update,c4010336

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/1629/4010336/2897983.pdf

Release

SOURCE Aker BP ASA

© 2024 PR Newswire
