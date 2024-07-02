Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. Axalta Completes Acquisition of The CoverFlexx Group

PHILADELPHIA, July 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE: AXTA), a leading global coatings company, has successfully completed the previously announced acquisition of The CoverFlexx Group from Transtar Holding Company. The CoverFlexx Group manufactures and sells coatings for automotive refinish and aftermarket applications, focused on economy customers in North America.



"The acquisition of The CoverFlexx Group further solidifies our excellent offerings in Refinish coatings," said Chris Villavarayan, Axalta's Chief Executive Officer and President. "As outlined at our recent Strategy Day, investing in growth in our Refinish business is a key priority of Axalta, and this acquisition advances that priority."

Troy Weaver, Axalta's President, Global Refinish, added, "We are thrilled to officially welcome our new team members to Axalta. We will work to make the integration as smooth as possible, while continuing to deliver on our commitments. I look forward to all we can accomplish together to grow the Refinish business."

The CoverFlexx Group offers a wide range of primers, basecoats and clearcoats, as well as aerosols, fillers, bedliners, detailing products and paint shop accessories. Established brands include Transtar® Autobody Technologies, Pro-Form and Aftermkt Armor products. The CoverFlexx Group has manufacturing and product development sites in Brighton, Michigan and Milton, Ontario.

