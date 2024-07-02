Atossa Therapeutics, Inc.: Atossa Therapeutics Appoints Heather Rees as Chief Financial Officer

SEATTLE, July 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATOS) ("Atossa" or the "Company"), today announced the appointment of Heather Rees as the Company's new Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Ms. Rees most recently served as Atossa's Senior Vice President of Finance and Principal Accounting Officer. Atossa is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative medicines in areas of significant unmet medical need in oncology with a focus on breast cancer.



Ms. Rees brings almost 30-years of accounting, business and financial experience to the CFO role. She has spent the last seven years of her career at Atossa having joined the Company as Controller in 2017. Prior to joining Atossa, Ms. Rees led a consulting practice that delivered financial and accounting services to companies including Getty Images Inc., Flow International Corp, and Avalara, Inc. Earlier in her career she served as Controller of the Americas for Irdeto Inc. She began her career at Deloitte & Touche where she rose to the level of Sr. Manager in the firm's Audit practice. Ms. Rees was licensed as a Certified Public Accountant by the state of Washington in 1996.

"Heather's partnership and contributions have been invaluable and key to the success of our Company to date, which is why she was the obvious choice to become our new Chief Financial Officer," said Steven Quay, M.D., Ph.D., Atossa's President and Chief Executive Officer. "This appointment is testament to her exemplary performance over the past seven years and the deep industry and functional knowledge she brings to the role. With Heather as our CFO, multiple data milestones coming later this year and a strong balance sheet that provides approximately three years of working capital, we are well positioned to deliver on our mission and to create long-term value for our shareholders."

"I am excited and proud to be named Atossa's new Chief Financial Officer," said Ms. Rees. "The Company is at a critical stage of its development, and I look forward to continuing to work closely with the board and the team to fully capitalize on the value of (Z)-endoxifen and make a meaningful difference in the lives of patients with breast cancer."

About (Z)-Endoxifen

(Z)-endoxifen is the most potent Selective Estrogen Receptor Modulator (SERM) for estrogen receptor inhibition and also causes estrogen receptor degradation. It has also been shown to have efficacy in the setting of patients with tumor resistance to other hormonal treatments. In addition to its potent anti-estrogen effects, (Z)-endoxifen has been shown to target PKCß1, a known oncogenic protein, at clinically attainable blood concentrations. Finally, (Z)-endoxifen appears to deliver similar or even greater bone agonistic effects while resulting in little or no endometrial proliferative effects compared with standard treatments, like tamoxifen.

Atossa is developing a proprietary oral formulation of (Z)-endoxifen that does not require liver metabolism to achieve therapeutic concentrations and is encapsulated to bypass the stomach, as acidic conditions in the stomach convert a significant proportion of (Z)-endoxifen to the inactive (E)-endoxifen. Atossa's (Z)-endoxifen has been shown to be well tolerated in Phase 1 studies and in a small Phase 2 study of women with breast cancer. (Z)-endoxifen is currently being studied in four Phase 2 trials: one in healthy women with measurable breast density, one in women diagnosed with ductal carcinoma in situ, and two other studies including the EVANGELINE study in women with ER+/HER2- breast cancer. Atossa's (Z)-endoxifen is protected by three issued U.S. patents and numerous pending patent applications.

About Atossa Therapeutics

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative medicines in areas of significant unmet medical need in oncology with a focus on using (Z)-endoxifen to prevent and treat breast cancer. For more information, please visit www.atossatherapeutics.com.

