Mooring Tech Announces the New TOUGHBOOK 40 Mk2 is Ready to Order: Unparalleled Rugged Computing With Advanced AI and Enhanced Performance

SPARTANBURG, SC / ACCESSWIRE / July 3, 2024 / Mooring Tech proudly announces that the Panasonic TOUGHBOOK 40 Mk2, the latest in rugged computing, is ready for order. This device combines modularity, an AI-powered CPU, and robust durability, ideal for professionals in demanding environments.
Key Features of the All-New Toughbook 40:
Modular Design: User-removable expansion packs (xPAKs) allow for easy upgrades and customization.
AI-Optimized Processor: First TOUGHBOOK with an Intel processor featuring a dedicated Neural Processing Unit (NPU) for enhanced AI performance.
Enhanced Performance: Options include Intel® Core Ultra 5 vPro® 135H (14-core) or Ultra 7 vPro® 165H (16-core) processors, up to 64GB DDR5-5600MHz RAM, and up to 4TB storage.
Superior Connectivity: Supports Intel® Wi-Fi 7 BE200 with speeds up to 5.8Gbps and optional 5G EM9190 modems.
Rugged Durability: Meets MIL-STD-810H and IP66 standards, with a reinforced magnesium alloy chassis.
Top-tier Security: Features Intel® Hardware Shield, Secured-core PC, TPM v.2.0, and optional encrypted SSDs.
TOUGHBOOK 40 Mk2 Upgrade Highlights:
The TOUGHBOOK 40 Mk2 surpasses its predecessor with a 300% increase in cores, 100% more cache, 75% faster RAM, and 33% more storage. It also boasts superior graphics and enhanced wireless capabilities.
About Mooring Tech:
Mooring Tech is a leading provider of Panasonic TOUGHBOOK products, delivering cutting-edge technology solutions across various industries. Our commitment to innovation and quality ensures our products meet the highest standards of performance and reliability.
For More Information:
Visit Mooring Tech or contact our team at sales@mooringtech.com
