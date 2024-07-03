Mooring Tech Announces the New TOUGHBOOK 40 Mk2 is Ready to Order: Unparalleled Rugged Computing With Advanced AI and Enhanced Performance

Mooring Tech now offers the All-New Panasonic TOUGHBOOK 40 Mk2, featuring an AI-optimized Intel processor, modular design, enhanced performance, and superior connectivity. This rugged device meets MIL-STD-810H and IP66 standards, ideal for demanding environments.

SPARTANBURG, SC / ACCESSWIRE / July 3, 2024 / Mooring Tech proudly announces that the Panasonic TOUGHBOOK 40 Mk2, the latest in rugged computing, is ready for order. This device combines modularity, an AI-powered CPU, and robust durability, ideal for professionals in demanding environments.

Panasonic TOUGHBOOK 40 MK2

Key Features of the All-New Toughbook 40:

Modular Design: User-removable expansion packs (xPAKs) allow for easy upgrades and customization.

AI-Optimized Processor: First TOUGHBOOK with an Intel processor featuring a dedicated Neural Processing Unit (NPU) for enhanced AI performance.

Enhanced Performance: Options include Intel® Core Ultra 5 vPro® 135H (14-core) or Ultra 7 vPro® 165H (16-core) processors, up to 64GB DDR5-5600MHz RAM, and up to 4TB storage.

Superior Connectivity: Supports Intel® Wi-Fi 7 BE200 with speeds up to 5.8Gbps and optional 5G EM9190 modems.

Rugged Durability: Meets MIL-STD-810H and IP66 standards, with a reinforced magnesium alloy chassis.

Top-tier Security: Features Intel® Hardware Shield, Secured-core PC, TPM v.2.0, and optional encrypted SSDs.

TOUGHBOOK 40 Mk2 Upgrade Highlights:

The TOUGHBOOK 40 Mk2 surpasses its predecessor with a 300% increase in cores, 100% more cache, 75% faster RAM, and 33% more storage. It also boasts superior graphics and enhanced wireless capabilities.

About Mooring Tech:

Mooring Tech is a leading provider of Panasonic TOUGHBOOK products, delivering cutting-edge technology solutions across various industries. Our commitment to innovation and quality ensures our products meet the highest standards of performance and reliability.

For More Information:

Visit Mooring Tech or contact our team at sales@mooringtech.com

Contact Information

Michael Cayes

Sales Manager

sales@mooringtech.com

(877) 532-8088

SOURCE: Mooring Tech

View the original press release on newswire.com.