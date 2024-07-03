Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 03.07.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Diese Firma toppt ALLES - Die Reichmacher-Aktie!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
03.07.2024 11:02 Uhr
114 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Mooring Tech Announces the New TOUGHBOOK 40 Mk2 is Ready to Order: Unparalleled Rugged Computing With Advanced AI and Enhanced Performance

Mooring Tech now offers the All-New Panasonic TOUGHBOOK 40 Mk2, featuring an AI-optimized Intel processor, modular design, enhanced performance, and superior connectivity. This rugged device meets MIL-STD-810H and IP66 standards, ideal for demanding environments.

SPARTANBURG, SC / ACCESSWIRE / July 3, 2024 / Mooring Tech proudly announces that the Panasonic TOUGHBOOK 40 Mk2, the latest in rugged computing, is ready for order. This device combines modularity, an AI-powered CPU, and robust durability, ideal for professionals in demanding environments.

Panasonic TOUGHBOOK 40 MK2

Panasonic TOUGHBOOK 40 MK2

Key Features of the All-New Toughbook 40:

  • Modular Design: User-removable expansion packs (xPAKs) allow for easy upgrades and customization.

  • AI-Optimized Processor: First TOUGHBOOK with an Intel processor featuring a dedicated Neural Processing Unit (NPU) for enhanced AI performance.

  • Enhanced Performance: Options include Intel® Core Ultra 5 vPro® 135H (14-core) or Ultra 7 vPro® 165H (16-core) processors, up to 64GB DDR5-5600MHz RAM, and up to 4TB storage.

  • Superior Connectivity: Supports Intel® Wi-Fi 7 BE200 with speeds up to 5.8Gbps and optional 5G EM9190 modems.

  • Rugged Durability: Meets MIL-STD-810H and IP66 standards, with a reinforced magnesium alloy chassis.

  • Top-tier Security: Features Intel® Hardware Shield, Secured-core PC, TPM v.2.0, and optional encrypted SSDs.

TOUGHBOOK 40 Mk2 Upgrade Highlights:

The TOUGHBOOK 40 Mk2 surpasses its predecessor with a 300% increase in cores, 100% more cache, 75% faster RAM, and 33% more storage. It also boasts superior graphics and enhanced wireless capabilities.

About Mooring Tech:

Mooring Tech is a leading provider of Panasonic TOUGHBOOK products, delivering cutting-edge technology solutions across various industries. Our commitment to innovation and quality ensures our products meet the highest standards of performance and reliability.

For More Information:

Visit Mooring Tech or contact our team at sales@mooringtech.com

Contact Information

Michael Cayes
Sales Manager
sales@mooringtech.com
(877) 532-8088

SOURCE: Mooring Tech

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.