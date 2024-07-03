Centurion Wealth Management, LLC: Sterling Neblett Named to AdvisorHub's '200 RIAs to Watch' List for 2024

This achievement comes following his previous listing as a '2023 Advisor to Watch - Under $1bil.'

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / July 3, 2024 / AdvisorHub recently released their '2024 Advisors to Watch' list, naming Sterling Neblett, CEPA, CFP®, co-founder of Centurion Wealth Management, as one of the 200 Registered Investment Advisors to Watch. AdvisorHub received 339 nominations from firms to compile the list of honorees this year.







"Being named to AdvisorHub's list is an honor, and it's all thanks to the incredible dedication and hard work of our team. Maintaining our high level of service has been our priority. To our clients, your trust is the foundation of our healthy growth. Thank you for your support!" - Sterling Neblett

AdvisorHub bases its yearly rankings on three main criteria: 1) Scope of practice, measured by assets, production, and level of service; 2) Growth of practice, including year-over-year increases in assets, households, and production; and 3) Professionalism, which encompasses regulatory record, community service, and team diversity.

Sterling is a committed financial advisor with an overarching goal to guide clients toward financial freedom, emphasizing a long-term approach. This strategy extends beyond immediate investment returns and instead focuses on holistic financial planning tailored to the client. Centurion is committed to delivering high-quality services to its clients.

Click here for the full list.

Centurion Wealth Management, LLC is a firm offering wealth management and planning services tailored for entrepreneurs, executives, and empowered women. Their commitment lies in delivering financial guidance through a variety of services such as investment analysis, tax planning, estate planning, cash flow analysis, retirement planning, and risk management.

