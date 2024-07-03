Scientists have manufactured and analyzed a novel coating for semi-transparent photovoltaic glazing that reportedly offers remarkable energy yield and a low heat gain rate. Through outdoor experiments, the researchers also found the glazing also provides satisfactory high-quality indoor lighting conditions. Researchers from Hong Kong University of Science and Technology and Hong Kong Polytechnic University have designed and investigated a novel coated semi-transparent photovoltaic (CSTPV) glazing for building-integrated photovoltaic (BIPV) applications. They explained that the novelty of their ...

