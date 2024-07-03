Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Observationsstatusen för Karnov Group AB (publ) tas bort / The observation status for Karnov Group AB (publ) is removed

Den 3 maj 2024 gavs aktierna i Karnov Group AB (publ) observationsstatus med hänvisning till ett offentligt uppköpserbjudande från Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC och Long Path Partners LP, genom Forseti III AB ("BidCo"), till övriga aktieägare i Karnov Group AB (publ). Den 17 juni 2024 offentliggjorde BidCo ett pressmeddelande med information om att erbjudandet återkallades. Med hänvisning till det ovanstående beslutar Nasdaq Stockholm AB att observationsstatusen för aktierna i Karnov Group AB (publ) (KAR, ISIN-kod SE0012323715, orderboks-ID 172049) ska tas bort. On May 3, 2024, the shares in Karnov Group AB (publ) (the "Company") were given observation status with reference to a public takeover offer from Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC and Long Path Partners LP, acting through Forseti III AB ("BidCo"), to the other shareholders in the Company. On June 17, 2024, BidCo disclosed a press release with information that the public takeover offer had been withdrawn. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the observation status of the shares in Karnov Group AB (publ)(KAR, ISIN-code SE0012323715, order book ID 172049) shall be removed. För eventuella frågor om detta börsmeddelande vänligen kontakta Enforcement & Investigations på telefon 08-405 70 50. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50. Nasdaq Stockholm AB