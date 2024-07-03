Anzeige
WKN: A2PGZD | ISIN: SE0012323715 | Ticker-Symbol: 3UA
Frankfurt
03.07.24
08:05 Uhr
6,190 Euro
-0,020
-0,32 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
03.07.2024
100 Leser
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Observationsstatusen för Karnov Group AB (publ) tas bort / The observation status for Karnov Group AB (publ) is removed

Den 3 maj 2024 gavs aktierna i Karnov Group AB (publ) observationsstatus med
hänvisning till ett offentligt uppköpserbjudande från Greenoaks Capital
Partners LLC och Long Path Partners LP, genom Forseti III AB ("BidCo"), till
övriga aktieägare i Karnov Group AB (publ). 

Den 17 juni 2024 offentliggjorde BidCo ett pressmeddelande med information om
att erbjudandet återkallades. 

Med hänvisning till det ovanstående beslutar Nasdaq Stockholm AB att
observationsstatusen för aktierna i Karnov Group AB (publ) (KAR, ISIN-kod
SE0012323715, orderboks-ID 172049) ska tas bort. 

On May 3, 2024, the shares in Karnov Group AB (publ) (the "Company") were given
observation status with reference to a public takeover offer from Greenoaks
Capital Partners LLC and Long Path Partners LP, acting through Forseti III AB
("BidCo"), to the other shareholders in the Company. 

On June 17, 2024, BidCo disclosed a press release with information that the
public takeover offer had been withdrawn. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the observation
status of the shares in Karnov Group AB (publ)(KAR, ISIN-code SE0012323715,
order book ID 172049) shall be removed. 

För eventuella frågor om detta börsmeddelande vänligen kontakta Enforcement &
Investigations på telefon 08-405 70 50. 

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact
Enforcement & Investigations, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50. 



Nasdaq Stockholm AB
