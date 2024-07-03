Anzeige
Mittwoch, 03.07.2024
WKN: A2N6HF | ISIN: DK0061078425 | Ticker-Symbol: S7C
Frankfurt
03.07.24
09:59 Uhr
0,546 Euro
+0,016
+3,02 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
03.07.2024 11:46 Uhr
First North Denmark: Stenocare A/S - increase in number of shares

New shares in Stenocare A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North
Growth Market Denmark as per 4 July 2024 due to exercise of warrants (TO 2) and
directed issue. 



Name:                 Stenocare    
--------------------------------------------------------
ISIN:                 DK0061078425   
--------------------------------------------------------
Short name:              STENO      
--------------------------------------------------------
Number of shares before change:    18,384,315 shares
--------------------------------------------------------
Change (due to exercise of warrants): 1,511,727 shares 
--------------------------------------------------------
Change (due to directed issue):    316,455 shares  
--------------------------------------------------------
Number of shares after change:     20,212,497 shares
--------------------------------------------------------
Exercise price / subscription price:  DKK 3.16     
--------------------------------------------------------
Face value:              DKK 0.08     
--------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:             196164      
--------------------------------------------------------



For further information, please call Certified Adviser: Keswick Global AG
