First North Denmark: Stenocare A/S - increase in number of shares

New shares in Stenocare A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark as per 4 July 2024 due to exercise of warrants (TO 2) and directed issue. Name: Stenocare -------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: DK0061078425 -------------------------------------------------------- Short name: STENO -------------------------------------------------------- Number of shares before change: 18,384,315 shares -------------------------------------------------------- Change (due to exercise of warrants): 1,511,727 shares -------------------------------------------------------- Change (due to directed issue): 316,455 shares -------------------------------------------------------- Number of shares after change: 20,212,497 shares -------------------------------------------------------- Exercise price / subscription price: DKK 3.16 -------------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 0.08 -------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 196164 -------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please call Certified Adviser: Keswick Global AG