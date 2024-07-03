Germany has concluded a new renewables tender, securing 512 MW of capacity at an average price of €0. 0833 ($0. 089)/kWh. From pv magazine Germany Germany has concluded a recent tender for innovative renewable energy projects. The exercise drew 48 bids with a total capacity of 564 MW. The authorities awarded 43 projects with a total capacity of 512 MW. The German Federal Network Agency (Bundesnetzagentur) said the tariffs ranged from €0. 0678 ($0. 0729)/kWh to €0. 0917/kWh, with an average price of €0. 0833/kWh. Bavaria received the most awarded capacity, with 24 projects totaling 245 MW, while ...

