FIX PRICE GROUP PLC ANNOUNCES ITS PERMANENT REGISTRATION AT THE ASTANA INTERNATIONAL FINANCIAL CENTRE ("AIFC")

Fix Price Group PLC (FIXP) Fix Price Group PLC: FIX PRICE GROUP PLC ANNOUNCES ITS PERMANENT REGISTRATION AT THE ASTANA INTERNATIONAL FINANCIAL CENTRE ("AIFC") 03-Jul-2024 / 13:30 MSK =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Fix Price Group PLC announces its permanent registration at the Astana International Financial Centre ("AIFC") 03 July, 2024 - Fix Price (LSE and MOEX: FIXP, AIX: FIXP.Y, "Fix Price", the "Company" or the "Group"), one of the leading variety value retailers globally and the largest in Russia, announces its registration at the Astana International Financial Centre ("AIFC") under the official company name "FIX PRICE GROUP PLC", with registration number 240640901065, and discontinuation of its incorporation under the laws of the Republic of Cyprus. About the Company Fix Price (LSE and MOEX: FIXP, AIX: FIXP.Y), one of the leading variety value retailers globally and the largest in Russia, has been helping its customers save money every day since 2007. Fix Price offers its customers a unique and constantly updated assortment of non-food goods, including personal care and household products, and food items at low fixed price points. As of 31 March 2024, Fix Price was operating 6,545 stores in Russia and neighbouring countries, all of them stocking approximately 2,000 SKUs across around 20 product categories. As well as its own private brands, Fix Price sells products from leading global names and smaller local suppliers. As of 31 March 2024, the Company was operating 13 DCs covering 81 regions of Russia and 8 neighbouring countries. In 2023, the Company recorded revenue of RUB 291.9 billion, EBITDA of RUB 53.1 billion and net profit of RUB 35.7 billion, in accordance with IFRS. Fix Price Investor Relations Fix Price Media Relations Contacts Elena Mironova Ekaterina Goncharova ir@fix-price.com pr@fix-price.com

