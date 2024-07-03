Derek Koecher Joins Copilot Networks as Senior Advisor

Copilot Networks Enhances Leadership with Telecommunications Veteran Derek Koecher

ALLEN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / July 3, 2024 / Copilot Networks, a leading innovator in the United States' broadband infrastructure development, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Derek Koecher as Senior Advisor. Derek's vast industry background, spanning product development, fiber optics, and high-stakes negotiations, brings a wealth of expertise to Copilot Networks' ambitious growth plans.

Guided by CEO Aasim Ahmad, Copilot Networks has assembled a specialized team focused on transforming the nation's broadband network infrastructure. Derek's extensive experience in telecommunications, including pioneering Fiber to the Cell Tower and Fiber to the Home strategies, and carve outs of local and national fiber networks, as well as Towers, will be instrumental in advancing Copilot Networks' mission.

"I am delighted to join Copilot Networks, a trailblazer in shaping the future of broadband infrastructure in the United States," said Derek Koecher. "I look forward to contributing my expertise to Aasim and his exceptional team as we work together to achieve unprecedented success."

Key Contributions:

Telecommunications Expertise : Derek has held significant leadership roles at Fortune 100 companies like Verizon and CenturyLink, where he played a critical role in facilitating over $100 billion in deal value through complex transactions and strategic carve-outs.

Fiber Technology Pioneer : Derek was instrumental in developing and implementing the Fiber to the Home and tower strategies. These groundbreaking initiatives have had a lasting impact on the telecommunications landscape, enhancing network reliability and capacity.

Product Development : With a deep understanding of product strategy and market needs, Derek has successfully led the launch of innovative telecom products that have driven significant revenue growth and market expansion.

Strategic Negotiations: Derek's adept negotiation skills have enabled the successful closure of high-value transactions, including multi-billion dollar carve-outs to private equity firms. His ability to navigate complex deal structures and achieve favorable outcomes for all parties involved is a testament to his strategic acumen.

"Derek's addition to our team marks a significant milestone for Copilot Networks," said Aasim Ahmad, CEO of Copilot Networks. "His vast industry knowledge, particularly in fiber technology and strategic negotiations, will be invaluable as we continue to build and enhance broadband networks across the country. We are confident that Derek's vision and expertise will drive our efforts to new heights."

About Copilot Networks

Copilot Networks is dedicated to developing state-of-the-art broadband networks that form the backbone of the nation's digital infrastructure. With a focus on innovation and excellence, Copilot Networks is committed to delivering high-speed, reliable internet connectivity to communities across the United States, enabling economic growth and bridging the digital divide.

For more information, please visit https://www.copilotnet.com

Contact Information

Aasim Ahmad

CEO

aasim@copilotnet.com

Derek Koecher

Senior Advisor

derek@copilotnet.com

9082102321

