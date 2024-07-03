Tier One Silver Inc.: Tier One Silver Renews Community Agreement at Curibaya Project

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 3, 2024 / Tier One Silver Inc. (TSXV:TSLV)(OTCQB:TSLVF) ("Tier One" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has renewed and received notarization of its social access agreement with the local Chipispaya community at its flagship Curibaya project. The renewed agreement is effective until June 11, 2025, and allows for an extension by an additional year through assembly approval. Under the renewed agreement, Tier One has committed to providing new employment opportunities and training at the project for local community members.

Curibaya is a 17,000-hectare property on a world-class copper porphyry belt in Southern Peru that offers both high grade silver and copper exploration opportunities. The Company has only explored a small fraction of the project and has identified six distinct silver-gold mineralized kilometric corridors to date as well as a potential porphyry copper target. The Company is preparing to resume exploration at Curibaya, and the upcoming program is designed to enhance and expand the properties highest priority silver target Cambaya, ahead of its next phase of drilling.

Peter Dembicki, CEO and Director of Tier One commented, "We are committed to sustainable and positive social programs within the Chipispaya community, and we continue to work collaboratively with them on these programs. Having the community's support at Curibaya is vital for our future exploration work and ultimately our success moving forward. Over the last few years, we have supported the community through many initiatives including employment and training, medical supplies and infrastructure. We're looking forward to the continued partnership with the community as we resume exploration at Curibaya."

About Tier One Silver

Tier One Silver is an exploration company focused on creating value for shareholders and stakeholders through the discovery of world-class silver, gold and copper deposits in Peru. The Company is focused on its flagship exploration project, Curibaya. The Company's management and technical teams have a strong track record in raising capital, discovery and monetization of exploration success. For more information, visit www.tieronesilver.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF TIER ONE SILVER INC.

Peter Dembicki President, CEO and Director

For further information on Tier One Silver Inc., please contact the company at (778) 729-0700 or info@tieronesilver.com.

Capital Markets Contact:

Julia Becker

Julia.becker@tieronesilver.com

Forward-Looking Information and General Cautionary Language

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking statements") that relate to the Company's current expectations and views of future events in connection with the Company's plans to resume exploration at its Curibaya project. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts and therefore may involve estimates, assumptions and uncertainties which could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. No assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements included in this news release should not be heavily relied upon. These statements speak only as of the date of this news release. In particular, and without limitation, this news release contains forward-looking statements in regard to future exploration plans. Readers should refer to the risks discussed in the Company's Annual Information Form and Management's Discussion & Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2023, and subsequent continuous disclosure filings with the Canadian Securities Administrators available at www.sedarplus.ca.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Tier One Silver Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com