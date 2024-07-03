Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 3, 2024) - BuildDirect.com Technologies Inc. (TSXV: BILD) ("BuildDirect" or "Company"), a leading omnichannel building material retailer, announces that the Board of Directors has appointed Mr. Kerry Biggs to the role of Chief Financial Officer ("CFO") of the Company effective July 22, 2024. BuildDirect's Interim-CFO, Mr. Marshall Rosichuk, is resigning from this role with the Company effective July 21, 2024 but will remain with the Company in the role of advisor to ensure a smooth transition for the management team and the Board.

With over 25 years of finance and business experience, Kerry has held a variety of senior roles in both early-stage and established public companies across diverse industries including manufacturing, transportation, and retail. He has held CFO positions with companies listed on both the Toronto Venture Exchange and Canadian Securities Exchange and was previously Vice President, Treasurer at lululemon athletica with responsibility for capital markets, capital structure, treasury, insurance, and risk management activities for the NASDAQ-listed company. He also previously held other senior finance roles at GCT Global Container Terminals Inc, Finning International Inc. and Enbridge Inc. Kerry holds an MBA from the Richard Ivey School of Business (University of Western Ontario), a Chartered Professional Accountant designation, and a Bachelor of Arts, Political Science degree from the University of Victoria.

"We are excited to welcome Kerry to the Company after a rigorous search process," said Shawn Wilson, CEO of BuildDirect. "Kerry is well aligned with our strategic direction and we believe he will be a strong addition to the team as we pursue our growth strategies together with a continued focus on disciplined capital allocation and improvement of the Company's balance sheet. We are also deeply appreciative of Marshall's expertise and efforts in the interim CFO role and look forward to a smooth transition for our team and business," continued Shawn.

The appointment of Mr. Kerry Biggs remains subject to receipt of all required regulatory approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About BuildDirect

BuildDirect (TSXV: BILD) is a growing omnichannel building material retailer. BuildDirect connects North American home improvement B2B and B2C organizations, and homeowners with quality building materials and services through its robust global supply chain network. BuildDirect's growth trajectory, strong product offering, and proprietary heavyweight delivery network are delivering value today, solidifying its position as an innovative player in the home improvement industry. For more information, visit www.BuildDirect.com.

Forward-Looking Information:

This press release contains statements which constitute "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"), including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of the Company with respect to future business activities and operating performance. Forward-looking statements are often identified by the words "may", "would", "could", "should", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" or similar expressions. These statements reflect management's current beliefs and expectations and are based on information currently available to management as at the date hereof.

Forward-looking statements in this press release may include, without limitation, statements relating to Kerry's Bigg's experience across diverse industries and alignment with BuildDirect's strategic direction, BuildDirect's pursuit of its growth strategies together with a continued focus on disciplined capital allocation and improvement of the Company's balance sheet, and a smooth transition for the BuildDirect team and business in relation to the Kerry Bigg's appointment as CFO.

Forward-looking statements involve significant risk, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Among those factors are changes in consumer spending, availability of mortgage financing and consumer credit, changes in the housing market, changes in trade policies, tariffs or other applicable laws and regulations both locally and in foreign jurisdictions, availability and cost of goods from suppliers, fuel prices and other energy costs, interest rate and currency fluctuations and changes in general economic, business and political conditions. These forward-looking statements may be affected by risks and uncertainties in the business of the Company and general market conditions.

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. These factors should be considered carefully and readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements.

Although the forward-looking statements contained in this press release reflect the Company's expectations, estimates or projections concerning future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made, the Company cannot assure readers that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. There may be other risks, uncertainties and factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended and such changes could be material. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and BuildDirect assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

