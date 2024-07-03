Anzeige
WKN: A3DN3L | ISIN: SE0017937279 | Ticker-Symbol: 23WA
Frankfurt
03.07.24
08:29 Uhr
0,339 Euro
+0,001
+0,15 %
GlobeNewswire
03.07.2024 13:22 Uhr
128 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Change of company name: Speqta AB changes name to BrightBid Group AB

As from July 04, 2024, Speqta ABwill change company name to BrightBid Group AB.
ISIN Code will not change. 

Old company name:  Speqta AB     
---------------------------------------
New company name:  BrightBid Group AB
---------------------------------------
Old Ticker:     SPEQT       
---------------------------------------
New Ticker:     BRIGHT      
---------------------------------------
Unchanged ISIN code SE0017937279   
---------------------------------------
                    
For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com
