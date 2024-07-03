Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Change of company name: Veg of Lund AB changes name to Dug Foodtech AB (publ)

As from July 04, 2024, Veg of Lund ABwill change company name toDug Foodtech AB (publ). ISIN Code will not change. Old company name: Veg of Lund AB ------------------------------------------- New company name: Dug Foodtech AB (publ) ------------------------------------------- Old Ticker: VOLAB ------------------------------------------- New Ticker: DUG ------------------------------------------- Unchanged ISIN code SE0013281979 ------------------------------------------- For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com