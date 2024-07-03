Exyn Technologies Announces Additional Funding to Support Strategic Growth Initiatives

PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / July 3, 2024 / Exyn Technologies, a pioneer in multi-platform robotic autonomy for complex, GPS-denied environments, is excited to announce the approval and distribution of $5 million in additional funding aimed at bolstering its strategic growth initiatives. This investment marks a significant milestone in the company's journey towards revolutionizing industries such as mining, logistics, and construction by providing a single, integrated solution to safely capture critical and time-sensitive data in complex and GPS-denied environments.

This investment reaffirms investors' confidence in Exyn's vision and leadership, and will enable Exyn to accelerate product development and market expansion, enhancing its capabilities and extending its reach into new markets. The investment will also support the company's strategic plans to expand its channel partner network and further develop cutting-edge technology solutions.

"Exyn is at a pivotal point in its development," said Brandon Torres Declet, Exyn CEO. "With this additional funding, we are poised to expand our operations and continue our commitment to innovative, user-centric solutions. We are grateful for the confidence our investors have shown in our vision and are excited about the opportunities that lie ahead."

Exyn has already made significant strides in its commitment to making data capture faster, safer, and more efficient than ever before, and with the latest capital infusion, it is well positioned to pursue its ambitious growth strategy. With the recent product introduction of Exyn Nexys, a revolutionary modular 3D mapping solution designed for professionals in the mining, construction, AEC, and geospatial industries, Exyn sets a new standard in autonomous mapping technology, offering unparalleled flexibility, speed, and accuracy in the most demanding surveying and inspection environments.

Unmatched Modularity for Every Mapping Scenario

Nexys' groundbreaking modular design allows for deployment in various configurations, be it handheld, backpack-mounted, vehicle-mounted, drone-integrated or via ground robots. This adaptability makes Nexys the essential tool for comprehensive mapping across diverse environments from indoor and underground spaces to rugged outdoor terrains.

Advanced Technology for Optimal Performance

Equipped with state-of-the-art LiDAR technology and Exyn's proprietary SLAM algorithms, Nexys delivers top-tier data capture speeds and real-time point cloud colorization. Attached to a robot, its Autonomy Level 4 (AL-4) capabilities facilitate intelligent autonomous navigation through dynamic, complex environments, ensuring thorough coverage even in GPS-denied settings, a significant advancement in autonomous mapping.

Real-Time Data Visualization and Precision Accuracy

Featuring integrated hemispherical cameras, Nexys offers real-time visualization of detailed, colorized data directly onto a 3D point cloud. Capable of capturing up to 1.9 million scan points per second, it ensures survey-grade accuracy up to 5mm @ 1 sigma, critical for precision-driven surveying and mapping operations.

Engineered for the Harshest Conditions

Constructed to IP67 standards, Nexys is built to withstand the toughest conditions. Its ergonomic design, coupled with a comprehensive suite of accessories, including GPS modules, protective cages, and Drone Link for robot integration, expands its utility across numerous mapping scenarios.

A Revolutionary Tool for Diverse Industries

Nexys is more than a product; it's an ecosystem designed to revolutionize mapping and surveying practices across various sectors. It epitomizes Exyn's commitment to enhancing safety, efficiency, and accuracy for surveying, inspection, and mapping professionals.

For further information, please contact:

Vanessa Varian

VP Marketing

Exyn Technologies

(215) 514-5332

vvarian@exyntechnologies.com

https://www.exyn.com/

About Exyn

Exyn is a pioneer in multi-platform robotic autonomy for complex, GPS-denied environments. The company's cutting-edge technology enables industries such as mining, logistics, construction, and infrastructure to capture critical and time-sensitive data in a safer, more affordable, and more efficient way. With a team of experts in autonomous systems, robotics, and industrial engineering, Exyn is revolutionizing the way businesses operate and make data-driven decisions. Exyn is VC-backed and privately held, with headquarters in Philadelphia. For more information, please visit www.exyn.com.

