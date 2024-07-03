EventConnect to Power North America's Leading Sports Destinations

EventConnect is the leader in connected sports management technology. It provides event organizers with a free-to-use portal with a directory of hotels, venues, destinations, and event-related suppliers.

LONDON, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 3, 2024 / Today, EventConnect, the industry's first all-in-one sports platform, announced the launch of CityConnect in partnership with leading sports destinations across North America. EventConnect will be the preferred housing provider for verified CityConnect partner destinations with events requiring alternative housing solutions to maximize the connection between sports and economic impact. In addition, CityConnect partner destinations will have access to custom data models and economic analytics, collaborate across co-marketing projects, and establish market content with education components as part of the recently redesigned Sportology Conference and FAM tour series.

EventConnect is the leader in connected sports management technology. It provides event organizers with a free-to-use portal with a directory of hotels, venues, destinations, and event-related suppliers.

SportsPITTSBURGH, Sports Salt Lake, and Visit Mesa are the first adopters and verified CityConnect's top sports destinations.

"As an industry veteran, I see SportsPITTSBURGH's alliance with EventConnect as a game-changer. Their combined services cater to diverse sports events, offering real-time registration and insights into visitor trends. The reciprocal client referrals between partners further enhance the event experience, setting a new sports tourism standard." - Jennifer Hawkins | SportsPITTSBURGH

"EventConnect has transformed our approach to capturing room nights produced by events and provided us access to some of the best technology in the business. By collecting important data points through registration and housing, we now have a more vibrant picture of the visitor impact on our destination, paving the way for smarter decisions and enhanced athlete experiences." - Clay Partain, Chief Sports Officer

"Visit Mesa's collaboration with EventConnect has always proved beneficial, and we are excited about taking it to the next level with CityConnect," said Lance Fite, Director of Sports for Visit Mesa. "By combining our efforts, we are creating an impactful experience for current and prospective clients that ultimately will drive exponentially more sports business into Mesa."

"We couldn't be more thrilled with the official launch of our CityConnect program," said Eric Vardon, President of EventConnect. "We know how vital host destinations are to the success of events, and our commitment to supporting their needs fits our vision to continually advance the ease and efficiency of sports tournament management with innovative technology matched with unparalleled service and support - today is yet another significant step toward that vision," Vardon added.

EventConnect is the only event management software in the sports tourism industry that connects thousands of rights holders, tournament directors, and accommodations on one platform. It works with more than 7,000 events and 25,000 hotels in over 800 cities across North America. EventConnect helps sports tournament organizers reduce time spent on administrative tasks and increase capacity for delivering memorable experiences to all participants. The end-to-end platform is customized for each partner's needs and is seamless for organizers and participants, creating efficiency while increasing value. EventConnect customers can increase room night reservations by up to 30% while saving up to 24% of hotel costs for teams and creating a 99% rate of booking satisfaction and positive experiences. Learn more at http://eventconnectsports.com.

