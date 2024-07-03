Labor Smart, Inc.: LOCK'DIN Launches Limited Pre-release Youth Hydrogen Water for Athletes ages 9 to 18 years

Labor Smart, Inc. (OTC PINK:LTNC) through its wholly owned subsidiary, Next Gen Beverages, maker of performance drink brand, LOCK'DIN, proudly announces its launch of a YOUTH Hydrogen Water to boost performance and recovery. This product was specifically designed for young athletes aged 9 to 18 years engaged in training for a wide range of individual and team sports.

LOCK'DIN is unwavering in its commitment to providing products that enhance performance without compromising health. As YOUTH Sports reach unprecedented participation levels, the prevalence of potentially harmful drinks poses a significant threat to a young athlete's well-being.

In response, LOCK'DIN is taking a bold stand, offering a safe and potent solution: hydrogen water with 45mg of Organic Vitamin C. This innovative product is designed to bolster immune health and aid in swift recovery, ensuring the safety and well being of aspiring athletes.

LOCK'DIN Product Development Expert Joe Pavlik, emphasized the urgent need, saying, "Parents and coaches have not just been asking, but begging for a safe and effective drink for their young athletes for quite some time. These young athletes endure rigorous training sessions and often compete in extended tournaments over several days, leading to dehydration, fatigue, and weakened immunity. Now, they have a credible, science-backed solution, which is only the beginning of our new YOUTH Series," Pavlik affirmed.

LOCK'DIN has joined forces with No Limits Martial Arts Champions, a women-owned and operated organization in Houston, Texas. Led by "Coach G" Dara Gilliland and "Coach B" Vanessa Bautista, they are dedicated to nurturing world-class athletes inside and outside the ring.

Coach G, a certified Kukkiwon Black Belt holder, has achieved numerous state, national, and Jr. Olympic Gold medals and is determined to make their school the premier choice in Texas. Their motto is "If it doesn't challenge you, it doesn't change you!"

Coach Gilliland emphasized, "The students are putting in an unprecedented effort, and LOCK'DIN Hydrogen Water has been instrumental in keeping our young athletes hydrated and healthy during their rigorous training. As we prepare for the upcoming USAT Nationals, No Limits Martial Arts is poised to make a significant impact in the ring."

Five talented students, some under 10 years old, have earned the opportunity to showcase their skills at the 2024 U.S. National Taekwondo Championships in Fort Worth, Texas including athlete Haiden Serrano who's passionately pursuing the chance to become an official National Team member and proudly represent the USA.

LOCK'DIN Team extends its best wishes to Dani, Haiden and Lathan as they compete in the USA Taekwondo Nationals from July 4th to 7th. We are delighted to provide our support, recognizing that children represent the future of our world.

Introducing LOCK'DIN Beverages

LOCK'DIN (the "Brand") introduces groundbreaking, science-driven products tailored to empower athletes, entrepreneurs, and everyday achievers with safe and effective natural solutions that enhance performance and aid recovery while prioritizing well-being.

LOCK'DIN is an internationally recognized brand backed by the renowned boxing champion Manny Pacquiao. As an avid user of our products in his daily training, Manny Pacquiao is not only an investor and shareholder but also a valued member of the company's Board of Directors.

Please visit www.lockdin.com to test our top-notch products and immerse yourself in the LOCK'DIN experience!

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws, which statements may include information regarding the plans, intentions, expectations, future financial performance, or future operating performance of Labor Smart, Inc. ("Labor Smart" or the "Company"). Forward-looking statements are based on the expectations, estimates, or projections of the Company's management as of the date of this press release. Although Labor Smart's management believes these expectations, estimates, or projections to be reasonable as of the date of this presentation, forward-looking statements are inherently subject to significant business risks, economic and competitive uncertainties, or other contingencies, which could cause the Company's actual results or performance to differ materially from what may be expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause Labor Smart's actual results or performance to differ materially from the forward-looking statements include those set forth in the "Risk Factors" sections in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available for viewing on the SEC's EDGAR website. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and, except as required by law, Labor Smart specifically disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

