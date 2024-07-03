Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 3, 2024) - Search Minerals Inc. (TSXV: SMY) ("Search" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the newly constituted board of directors of Search (the "Board"), which consists of Joseph Lanzon, Rohan Hazelton, and Diane Poole, has appointed Mr. Joseph Lanzon as Interim Chief Executive Officer and Mr. Greg Andrews as Interim Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary. The Board is pleased to build the Advisory Board with the support of Dr. Randy Miller to lead and re-establish our exploration team, and Mr. Ed Moriarity will be instrumental in our communications and environmental engagements.

Mr. Joseph Lanzon commented, "We have plenty of work to do to get the shares of Search Minerals trading again and the Company back on track. To help with the many initiatives from fund raising, regulatory obligations, processing technology, audit, mineral licenses management, exploration work and reporting, along with initiating the environmental process, and more, we welcome Greg Andrews, Dr. Randy Miller and Ed Moriarity to our team. In addition to the above, we are diligently working to have the website www.searchminerals.ca operational again. We endeavour to keep our shareholders informed during this transition and rebuilding process."

Here are the bios of the recent appointees and consultants:

Greg Andrews, B.Comm - Mr. Andrews received his Bachelor of Commerce, Finance from the University of Calgary. He has over 30 years of experience in strategic planning, financial and administrative management consulting to public and private companies. Mr. Andrews held various positions with Search Minerals since 2009, with the most recent being Chief Executive Officer/President and Director until February 2023. He has held positions as General Manager of a Registered Portfolio Management company, General Manager of a Private Family Office and President of a wholesale distribution company. Mr. Andrews has also held various directorships in TSX Venture listed companies since 1993, including those involved in mining, oil and gas, technology and biotechnology.

Dr. Randy Miller, Ph.D, P.Geo - Dr. Miller holds a Ph.D. in Geology from the University of Toronto and is a registered Professional Geoscientist (P.Geo) in Newfoundland and Labrador. He has extensive experience studying and working in rare earth elements including field mapping and supervision of diamond drilling on the Strange Lake deposit in NW Labrador for the Iron Ore Company of Canada. Randy also spent 12 years with the Newfoundland and Labrador Geological Survey as their Rare Earth Element / Rare Metal Specialist, mapping and studying REE mineralization in both Labrador and insular Newfoundland. Dr. Miller's publications include papers and reports on the Strange Lake deposit, on the mineralization and geology of the Nuiklavik volcanic rocks, in the Flowers River area, and on the Mann and Two Tom Lake mineralization, in the Letitia Lake area, Labrador. The model of rare earth element metallogeny developed from these studies is the basis of Search Mineral's REE exploration program in Labrador. Randy started with Search in 2009.

Ed Moriarity B.A. Pg.D - Over the past 25 years Mr. Moriarity has worked in private business, the not-for-profit sector, and the public service of both the Canadian and Newfoundland and Labrador governments. Ed's career spans the construction, public administration, and mining sectors. Ed has held executive leadership roles in support of business development, human resource management, public relations, policy, communications, and marketing. This year, Ed established Longpoint Energy Group Inc. to benefit mineral exploration and mining supply and service clients. With a large network of industry and government contacts, Ed is an experienced business to business connector; a dedicated professional committed to advancing a clients' business development, market access, trade and investment, community engagement, and government relations needs. From 2013 to early 2024, Ed served as Executive Director of Mining Industry NL, a business association dedicated to the advocacy and advancement of mineral exploration and development, mining, and supply and service opportunities for members and their projects throughout the province. Prior to this, Ed served over eight years as a Director of Communications with the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador. Ed is a graduate of Memorial University, BA (Political Science), and holds a PgD (Business Administration) from the University of Roehampton-London.

For further information about Search Minerals Inc., please contact:

Joseph Lanzon

Director

Telephone: 613-796-5957

Email: joseph.lanzon@outlook.com

About Search Minerals Inc.:

Search Minerals is focused on finding and developing Critical Rare Earths Elements (CREE), Zirconium (Zr) and Hafnium (Hf) resources within the emerging Port Hope Simpson - St. Lewis CREE District of South East Labrador. Search controls two deposits (Foxtrot and Deep Fox), two drill ready prospects (Fox Meadow and Silver Fox) and numerous other REE prospects, including Fox Valley, Foxy Lady and Awesome Fox, along a 64 km long belt forming a REE District in Labrador.

Forward-Looking Information

Statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "Forward-Looking Information") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-Looking Information includes, but is not limited to, disclosure regarding possible events, next steps and courses of action. In certain cases, Forward-Looking Information can be identified by the use of words and phrases or variations of such words and phrases or statements such as "anticipate", "expect" "plan", "likely", "believe", "intend", "forecast", "project", "estimate", "potential", "could", "may", "will", "would" or "should". Forward-Looking Information in this news release are based on certain material assumptions and involve, known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Search Minerals to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the Forward-Looking Information. Such risks and other factors include, those factors discussed in Search Minerals' public filings and its Canadian disclosure record. Although Search Minerals has attempted to identify important factors that could affect Search Minerals and may cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in Forward-Looking Information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that Forward-Looking Information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on Forward-Looking Information. For further information on these and other risks and uncertainties that may affect the Company's business, see the "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis" with the Canadian securities regulators, which are available at www.sedarplus.ca. Except as required by law, Search Minerals does not assume any obligation to release publicly any revisions to Forward-Looking Information contained in this news release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) has in any way passed upon the merits of the contents of this press release and neither of the foregoing entities accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release or has in any way approved or disapproved of the contents of this press release.

