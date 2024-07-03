North Highland, the leading change and transformation consultancy, announced that Chief Executive Officer Alex Bombeck has been named an honoree of the Atlanta Business Chronicle's "Most Admired CEO" Award.

North Highland CEO Alex Bombeck Named "Most Admired CEO" by Atlanta Business Chronicle (Photo: Business Wire)

This award recognizes Atlanta-based chief executives with a strong record of innovation in their field, outstanding financial performance, a commitment to quality and diversity in the workplace and contributions to the metro community.

Bombeck joined North Highland in 2014 as president of the Digital Transformation Business Unit and ascended to chief executive officer in 2022. As CEO, Bombeck spearheaded the firm's financial growth and geographic expansion, all while improving work culture.

"Being named Most Admired CEO is an honor that speaks less about my accomplishments and more about the team which I am privileged to lead," said Bombeck. "I believe in progress over perfection, which means taking incremental steps towards success instead of waiting for everything to be perfectly aligned. This belief challenges me to prioritize our commitment to transparency and empowerment, ensuring a high regard for trust throughout our firm."

In addition to his role as North Highland's CEO, Bombeck currently sits on the Board of the Metro Atlanta Chamber (MAC) and previously served United Way of Greater Atlanta's Tocqueville Society as the communications committee chair.

Honorees will be celebrated at the awards dinner in Atlanta on August 15. The full list of honorees can be found here: https://www.bizjournals.com/atlanta/event/169866/2024/most-admired-ceo-awards.

About North Highland

North Highland makes change happen, helping businesses transform by putting people at the heart of every decision. Partnering closely to design and deliver change, we turn challenges into opportunities. Our award-winning change and transformation services powered by data and digital expertise build lasting capability at the intersection of workforce and operations.

Founded in 1992, North Highland is regularly named one of the best places to work. We are a proud member of Cordence Worldwide, a global network of truly connected consultancy firms with the ability to think and deliver together. This means North Highland has more than 3,500 experts in 50+ offices around the globe on hand to partner with you.

For more information, visit www.northhighland.com

