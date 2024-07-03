Press release

Brussels, July 3, 2024

Orange Belgium invites investors and analysts to participate in its H1 2024 results online web conference and audio conference call on July 19, 2024

Orange Belgium will publish its results for the first half of 2024 on Friday, July 19, 2024 at 07:00 CET.

Orange Belgium Investor Relations is pleased to invite investors and analysts to participate in an online web conference and/or audio conference call hosted by:

Xavier Pichon, CEO

Antoine Chouc, CFO

Koen Van Mol, Director Corporate Strategy & Investor Relations

The conference will start at 10:00 am CET

Should you wish to only join the audio conference call, please register using the same link, where you will find all conference call details.

The recorded session will be available after the conference call and can be downloaded from our website. You will find the link to access the recorded session on the website below.

The press release for the first half of 2024, the presentation and the results toolkit will be available on Friday, July 19 on the financial section of the corporate website at Financial results .

About Orange Belgium

Orange Belgium is one of the major telecommunication operators on the Belgian market, with revenues of 1,749 million euros in 2023 and over 3 million customers on 31 December 2023, and in Luxembourg, via its subsidiary Orange Communications Luxembourg. Thanks to its own fixed and mobile networks, Orange Belgium offers both residential and business customers fixed and mobile connectivity services and convergent offerings (internet, telephony, television, including original TV content: Be tv, VOOsport, etc.). As a responsible operator, Orange Belgium invests to reduce its ecological footprint and promote sustainable and inclusive digital practices. Orange Belgium is also a wholesale operator, offering its partners access to its infrastructure as well as a broad portfolio of connectivity and mobility services, including offerings based on Big Data and the Internet of Things (IoT).

Orange Belgium is a subsidiary of the Orange Group, present in 26 countries with a total customer base of 298 million customers worldwide on 31 December 2023. The Group is also a leading provider of global IT and telecommunication services to multinational companies under the brand Orange Business.

Orange Belgium is listed on the Brussels Stock Exchange (OBEL).

For more information on the internet and on your mobile: corporate.orange.be , www.orange.be or follow us on Twitter: @pressOrangeBe





Press contact

Sven Adams - sven.adams@orange.com +32

Investors contact

Koen Van Mol - koen.vanmol@orange.com+32

