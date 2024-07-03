City of Niagara Falls Partners With Solar Simplified to Revolutionize Community Solar Access

NIAGARA FALLS, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 3, 2024 / The City of Niagara Falls is excited to announce its exclusive partnership with Solar Simplified to bring innovative Community Solar solutions to local residents and businesses. This forward-thinking initiative guarantees a 10% savings on all applied solar credits directly on customers' utility bills, prioritizing support for Low and Moderate Income (LMI) households.

By choosing Solar Simplified, Niagara Falls is leading the way in making solar energy more accessible and cost-effective. This partnership not only delivers significant savings to those who need it most but also sets a new standard for sustainable energy solutions in urban environments. The city's proactive decision to embrace Community Solar means residents and businesses can now benefit from renewable energy without needing individual solar panel installations.

"Solar Simplified is on a mission to democratize solar energy, ensuring it's accessible and affordable for everyone, especially Low and Moderate Income households," said Aviv Shalgi, CEO of Solar Simplified. "Our collaboration with the City of Niagara Falls will not only help residents save on their electricity bills but also contribute to the growth of renewable energy infrastructure in New York State. This project exemplifies our commitment to serving communities with tailored solar solutions."

Mayor Robert Restaino expressed strong support for the initiative, emphasizing its alignment with the city's sustainability goals and dedication to providing economic relief for residents.

"The City of Niagara Falls is proud to join forces with Solar Simplified to deliver the transformative benefits of Community Solar to our community," said Mayor Robert Restaino. "This initiative not only underscores our commitment to clean energy but also ensures our most vulnerable residents reap significant savings on their electricity bills. We are thrilled to be at the forefront of a greener, more sustainable future for Niagara Falls."

Community Solar projects allow multiple customers to subscribe to a single solar array, providing each subscriber with a share of the energy generated. This model is particularly beneficial for individuals and businesses without the resources or suitable property for individual solar installations. By joining this Community Solar initiative, all Niagara Falls residents and businesses can actively support the city's green initiatives while enjoying lower energy costs.

Residents and businesses interested in participating in Community Solar can enroll at www.SolarSimplified.com/NF or contact Solar Simplified at 888-420-9831 to learn more.

About Solar Simplified: Solar Simplified is a leading national Community Solar aggregator, revolutionizing the industry by removing customer-associated barriers and risks, allowing Solar Developers and IPPs to scale quickly and effectively. With a commitment to sustainability and equity, we aim to make clean energy accessible to all through community-focused engagement and consumer education. The ability to handle acquisition, management, billing, and collection makes Solar Simplified the best choice for Community Solar aggregation.

If you're a developer, IPP, asset owner, or financier of community solar projects and want to learn how Solar Simplified can improve your project economics, please reach out to us at developers@solarsimplified.com.

