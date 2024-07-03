Spanish consultancy AleaSoft Energy Forecasting says Germany recorded €2,325. 83 ($2,502. 41)/MWh on June 26 - its highest hourly electricity price in history. The nation also broke its all-time record for daily solar production on June 25, recording 433 GWh. Germany recorded its highest hourly price for electricity in history during the fourth week of June, according to AleaSoft Energy Forecasting. AleaSoft recorded an hourly price of €2,325. 83/MWh in Germany on June 26, a day after the single European market decoupled, halting international electricity exchanges. This peak contributed to a ...

