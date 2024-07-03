Cisco Systems Inc.: Sparking Growth and Inspiration: How Cisco Illuminates a New Path for Learning

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 3, 2024 / Cisco Systems Inc.

By Shaniqua Ingol

At Cisco, we believe the growth of our company is inextricably linked to the growth of our people. That's why we are proud to host Cisco Illuminate, our employee development series that shines a light on continuous learning and development. This company-wide event helps employees uplevel their skills throughout the year to compete in an ever-changing business landscape.

Exciting Speakers on a Range of Subjects?

Cisco Illuminate lets participants tap into engaging sessions led by industry experts and cultural thought leaders from Cisco and beyond. Past events have included speakers like Oprah Winfrey, Andrew Ng, and Michelle Obama, covering topics that support attendees' personal and professional growth. With sessions on a variety of subjects such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Cybersecurity, Well-being, and Leadership Development, this event is designed to create a growth mindset and prepare our employees for the future of work.?

Interactive and Engaging Formats?

Learning comes in many forms, and we know everyone learns differently, so Cisco Illuminate features a mix of keynote presentations, panel discussions, and interactive workshops. Attendees can choose to livestream the event from home, gather at a watch party on campus, or peruse the recordings library. By embracing various learning modalities, we empower our employees to thrive. For us, it's not just a moral necessity but a strategic advantage, helping us shape an inclusive future for all. Employees can continue to expand their skills on their own schedule with access to on-demand platforms like Masterclass, LinkedIn Learning, and Coursera.

Next Illuminate is Approaching

We are gearing up for our next Cisco Illuminate on June 25-26 that will enable Cisconians to enhance their skills in topics like AI, innovation, and well-being. In addition to Cisco and Splunk leaders and experts, employees will hear from James Clear, the New York Times bestselling author of Atomic Habits, on how to boost productivity and foster personal growth.

By fostering an inclusive environment that empowers our team to learn and tackle the world's greatest challenges, we create a more inclusive future for all. Our employees are the heart and soul of Cisco Illuminate, and their experiences speak volumes. But don't just take our word for it-read their stories and see the impact firsthand!

"Grateful for Cisco Illuminate - our program dedicated to global employee development. Last quarter's self-paced learning option promoted inclusivity and flexibility, accommodating the diverse schedules of Cisconians worldwide. This approach supports our commitment to an inclusive workplace by respecting our team's varied work hours and their customer-centric problem-solving." Aurelia Takacs - Program Manager, Strategy and Planning, Belgium

"I loved participating in Cisco Illuminate Your Team! The transformative workshops provided invaluable opportunity to connect with our teams, fostering collaboration, connection, and trust - the very core elements that make teams thrive. We explored how open communication, mutual support, and shared goals drive exceptional business results" Elena Lewis - Leader, Customer Delivery, North Carolina

"It's not a surprise to many of my peers that I always look forward to Illuminate - in actuality, I'm sure I cause a couple of headaches talking about Lumi and the amazing team behind the event all year round. As an attendee of the Illuminate events in the past, I have always admired how every session showcases the power of creativity and collaboration." Brinda Thangada - Communications Manager, Customer Experience, Chicago

Explore more ways that Cisco supports its employees' learning and development in our latest FY23 Purpose Report.

View original content here.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Cisco Systems Inc. on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Cisco Systems Inc.

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/cisco-systems-inc

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Cisco Systems Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com