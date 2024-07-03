LQR House Inc. Announces 260% Year-Over-Year Revenue Growth in June 2024

MIAMI BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 3, 2024 / LQR House Inc. (the "Company" or "LQR House") (NASDAQ:LQR), a niche ecommerce platform specializing in the spirits and beverage industry, is thrilled to announce a significant 260% year-over-year increase in revenue for the month of June 2024 compared to the same period in 2023. The Company believes that this achievement underscores LQR House's performance and continued growth trajectory in both the ecommerce and alcohol sectors, as well as its ongoing commitment to expanding its portfolio of marketing clients each month.

In June 2023, LQR House reported revenues of $65,575, while in June 2024, the Company experienced an impressive jump in revenue, reaching $236,157.05.

Sean Dollinger, CEO of LQR House, commented on this milestone: "Over the past month, we've engaged with several innovative alcohol brands that are just entering the market. We have been actively working to onboard new marketing clients whose unique products are not typically found in mainstream alcohol shops. In my view, the alcohol category continues to grow, and I am constantly amazed by the innovation in this space. I believe that with LQR House's targeted marketing campaigns, these brands will have the opportunity to shine like never before. Additionally, sales through CWSpirits.com have experienced growth in June 2024 comparing to June 2023. We are continuously sourcing new allocations while ensuring we maintain stock of the most popular products. We believe that this approach is truly making us a one-stop shop."

As LQR House continues to expand and explore new opportunities in the ecommerce space, the company remains dedicated to driving innovation intending to become a leader in the spirits and beverage industry.

About LQR House Inc.

LQR House intends to become a prominent force in the wine and spirits e-commerce sector, epitomized by its flagship alcohol marketplace, cwspirits.com. This platform seamlessly delivers a diverse range of emerging, premium, and luxury spirits, wines, and champagnes from esteemed retail partners like Country Wine & Spirits. Functioning as a technology-driven hub, LQR House utilizes software, data analytics, and artificial intelligence to elevate the consumer experience. CWSpirits.com stands out as the go-to destination for modern, convenience-oriented shoppers, providing a curated selection of alcohol products delivered to homes across the United States. Beyond its role in an e-commerce sector, LQR House is a marketing agency with a specialized focus on the alcohol industry. The Company measures campaign success by directly correlating it with sales on CWSpirits.com, demonstrating a return on investment. Backed by an influential network of over 550 figures in the alcohol space, LQR House strategically drives traffic to CWSpirits.com, enhancing brand visibility. LQR House intends to disrupt the traditional landscape of the alcohol industry, driven by its dedication to providing an unparalleled online purchasing experience and delivering tailored marketing solutions.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Shareholders can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "is/are likely to," "potential," "continue" or other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations that arise after the date hereof, except as may be required by law. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the uncertainties related to market conditions, and other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, and in other reports and documents that the Company files from time to time with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the headings "Risk Factors". Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, and in other reports and documents that the Company files from time to time with the SEC. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites has not been incorporated by reference into this press release.

Investor and Media Contact:

info@lqrhouse.com

SOURCE: LQR House Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com