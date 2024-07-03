Repair Biotechnologies, Inc.: Repair Biotechnologies Announces Appointment of Noted Cardiologists to Scientific Advisory Board

SYRACUSE, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 3, 2024 / Repair Biotechnologies, Inc. (https://www.repairbiotechnologies.com/), a biotechnology company developing first-in-class therapies capable of rapidly reducing atherosclerotic plaque, today announced the appointments of Ronald P. Karlsberg, MD, FACC, MSCCT, FAHA, FACP, and Daniel Karlsberg, MD, FACC, FSCCT to its Scientific Advisory Board (SAB). The SAB comprises experts in cardiology, biochemistry of atherosclerosis, and related aspects of immunology.

"We are pleased to welcome Dr. Ronald Karlsberg and Dr. Daniel Karlsberg, noted cardiologists, to our Scientific Advisory Board," said Reason, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Repair Biotechnologies. "Their extensive clinical and scientific expertise will be critical in advancing our novel approach to the treatment of atherosclerosis in both the general population and patients with familial hypercholesterolemia, capable of significantly regressing the dangerous arterial plaque that is the cause of heart attack and stroke, rather than merely slowing its growth. The Karlsbergs share our view that regression of plaque is the primary, most important goal in cardiology, and we look forward to achieving that goal in the clinic."

The Karlsbergs state that "our current approaches fall short of moving toward eliminating the consequences of coronary atherosclerosis. We must now focus on personalized approaches that identify and treat the numerous pathways at the earliest moment plaque is identified and to move the needle we must use real endpoints of disease, the plaque, rather than surrogate metrics."

Dr. Ronald P. Karlsberg is a Clinical Professor of Medicine at the Cedars-Sinai Heart Institute and the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, specializing in clinical and preventive cardiology. He is a fellow of the American College of Cardiology, the American Heart Association, the American College of Physicians, and a Master of the Society of Cardiovascular Computed Tomography. He was a founder and currently serves as President of the Cardiovascular Research Foundation of Southern California (https://www.cvrf.net). Dr. Karlsberg is recognized for incorporating state-of-the-art treatments and innovative medical therapies into clinical practice and is a long-standing pioneer in translational research moving new innovations to practical clinical care.

Dr. Karlsberg's research interests include cardiology research, digital medical imaging, health informatics, and electronic medical record systems. He is among the first to identify coronary plaque in asymptomatic patients before events. He has received over three hundred cardiology research grants, and his work has been published in critical peer-reviewed journals, including the Journal of Clinical Investigation, Circulation, Circulation Research, American Heart Journal, Journal of the American College of Cardiology, and Journal of the American Medical Association. He has also authored over two hundred peer-reviewed papers, book chapters, and presentations at local, national, and international levels, and is a frequent invited lecturer. Dr. Karlsberg is one of the first to implement plaque-directed therapy measured with artificial intelligence and has been instrumental in moving new approaches such as these into the evidence base.

Dr. Daniel Karlsberg is board-certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine (ABIM) in both internal medicine and cardiovascular disease. Additionally, he holds board certifications in comprehensive echocardiography, nuclear cardiology, and level III cardiovascular CT. He is currently on the clinical faculty at NYU Langone Health in the Department of Medicine & Division of Cardiology. Dr. Karlsberg is a fellow of the American College of Cardiology and an active member of the American Society of Preventive Cardiology. As a preventive medicine physician, he has a special interest in the early diagnosis and management of cardiovascular disease, complex lipid disorders, and advanced cardiovascular imaging. He has served as an advisor and consultant for numerous early and late-stage organizations and has helped develop, design, and execute national and international clinical trials.

