PeopleKeep, Inc.: PeopleKeep Announces Justin Clements as New President to Drive Innovation and Growth in Health Benefits Administration

As part of its mission to make health benefits more accessible to small and midsize employers, PeopleKeep appoints industry veteran Justin Clements as President.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN / ACCESSWIRE / July 3, 2024 / PeopleKeep, a leader in health benefits administration software for small and midsize employers, is proud to announce the appointment of Justin Clements as its new President.

With more than 15 years of experience in the health insurance industry and a proven track record as a small business owner, Clements brings invaluable expertise to PeopleKeep. In 2015, he co-founded Remodel Health, transforming it into one of the fastest-growing insurtech companies in the U.S.

Clements' leadership will be pivotal in advancing PeopleKeep's mission to make health benefits more accessible for small and midsize employers. According to KFF, the average cost of employer-sponsored family coverage has increased by 47% in the last decade. This increase has made traditional group policies less affordable for small employers, of which only 33% offer health coverage to employees, according to the Medical Expenditure Panel Survey.

"I am excited to join PeopleKeep and help drive our mission of empowering small and midsize businesses to provide meaningful health benefits to their employees," said Clements. "With the rising costs and complexities of traditional health benefits, our innovative solutions offer a more accessible and cost-effective alternative, ensuring that more businesses can support their employees' health and well-being."

PeopleKeep's software enables small and midsize organizations to offer tailored health benefits without the burden of traditional insurance models. The platform allows employers to easily administer health reimbursement arrangements (HRAs), including the qualified small employer HRA (QSEHRA) and individual coverage HRA (ICHRA).

By leveraging this modern, flexible type of health benefit, employers can meet the unique needs of their workforce, enhancing employee satisfaction and retention.

About PeopleKeep

PeopleKeep helps small and midsize businesses thrive by enabling them to offer meaningful employee benefits to their employees. With a focus on a seamless employee experience, easy-to-use software, and automated compliance, PeopleKeep continues to drive innovation in the field of benefits administration.

