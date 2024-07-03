The "Netherlands Data Center Market Investment Analysis Growth Opportunities 2024-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Netherlands Data Center Market was valued at USD 1.20 Billion in 2023, and is expected to reach USD 2.40 Billion by 2029, rising at a CAGR of 12.25%.

This report analyses the Netherlands data center market share. It elaboratively analyses the existing and upcoming facilities and investments in IT, electrical, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, and tier standards. It discusses market sizing and investment estimation for different segments.

Amsterdam is a preferred destination for businesses seeking reliable and scalable hosting solutions from 2024 to 2029. The Netherlands data center market is witnessing significant investments, acquisitions, and expansion, with companies including Google, Microsoft, and Digital Realty actively participating in ventures.

Numerous prominent investors in the Netherlands data center market have established a significant presence, driving robust growth and innovation. Noteworthy investors include AtlasEdge, CyrusOne, Digital Realty, Equinix, EdgeConneX, Global Switch, Google, Interconnect, Iron Mountain, Keppel Data Centers, Microsoft, NorthC, NTT Global Data Centers, Switch Datacenters, QTS Realty Trust, Yondr are among others.

The Netherlands data center market benefits from a diverse array of construction contractors, locally and globally renowned, catering to the needs of major operators in the data center sector. Companies like Arup, BENTHEM CROUWEL ARCHITECTS, Deerns, Dornan, DPR Construction, HDR (Hurley Palmer Flatt), Kirby Group Engineering, Linesight, Mercury, Royal HaskoningDHV, RED, Salute Mission Critical, and Turner Townsend contribute their expertise to the infrastructure development.

However, it's essential to note that construction costs in this dynamic market experience minor fluctuations and variations, often influenced by factors related to land acquisition and development activities. These fluctuations require careful monitoring and strategic planning to ensure optimal project outcomes and cost efficiencies.

In December 2023, the Municipality of Amsterdam implemented stringent restrictions on constructing new data centers within city borders. The new regulations stipulate that new data center developments must demonstrate clear benefits to Amsterdam and comply with rigorous environmental standards. This shift makes business parks in Amsterdam crucial locations for future data center developments throughout the forecast period.

Dutch data center operators harness huge amounts of renewable energy through PPAs with energy companies. In June 2023, Google inked a 15-year PPA with Kronos Solar EDPR, a subsidiary of EDP Renewables, to procure solar energy from four upcoming photovoltaic plants in the Netherlands. The agreement, valued at 40 MW, aligns with Google's commitment to carbon-free energy usage by 2030.

The Netherlands' colocation data center market is witnessing an increase in the construction of self-built data centers by cloud providers such as Google and Microsoft. In recent years, the Netherlands has witnessed steady growth in adopting and penetrating cloud computing services. For instance, over 90% of organizations in the country have adopted cloud technology as one of their core service offerings.

Leading cloud service providers, including Google, AWS, Microsoft, and Oracle Cloud, are actively providing cloud on-ramp services through various data center facilities in Amsterdam. AWS, for instance, offers these services in Digital Realty's AMS7 facility, while Google utilizes Equinix's AM3 facility. Microsoft operates from Digital Realty's AMS8 facility, and Oracle Cloud is in Equinix's AM4 facility.

Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in the Netherlands Facilities Covered (Existing): 120 Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 10 Coverage: 47+ Locations Existing vs. Upcoming (Area) Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)

Data Center Colocation Market in the Netherlands Market Revenue Forecast (2023-2029) Retail Wholesale Colocation Pricing

What are the driving factors for the Netherlands data center market?

How many data centers have been identified in the Netherlands?

What is the growth rate of the Netherlands data center market?

How much is the investment in the Netherlands data center market expected to grow?

Who are the key investors in the Netherlands data center market?

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 141 Forecast Period 2023 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $1.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $2.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.2% Regions Covered Netherlands

