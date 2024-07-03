The "Sweden Data Center Market Investment Analysis Growth Opportunities 2024-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Sweden Data Center Market was valued at USD 1.51 billion in 2023, and is expected to reach USD 2.73 billion by 2029, rising at a CAGR of 10.35%.
This report analyses the Sweden data center market share. It elaboratively analyses the existing and upcoming facilities and investments in IT, electrical, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, and tier standards. It discusses market sizing and investment estimation for different segments.
Stockholm, Gothenburg, Malmo, and Lulea have emerged as top destinations in the Sweden data center market for investments, powered by an expanding pool of STEM graduates and more foreign investment, resulting in higher data center deployments and job possibilities.
Providers in the Sweden data center market include Digital Realty, EcoDataCenter, atNorth, Conapto, Ember, Equinix, GlobalConnect, Northern Data, Servercentralen, and STACK Infrastructure. The Sweden data center market has a presence of global cloud service providers such as Microsoft and Google. Local cloud service providers include Akamai Technologies, Bahnhof, Glesys, and Multigrid.
In Sweden, leading colocation, cloud data centers, and hyperscalers rapidly establish renewable energy partnerships with major vendors such as Vattenfall, Jamtkraft, Deep Wind Offshore, and Neoen. For instance, Microsoft has entered into 24/7 Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs), collaborating with Vattenfall in Sweden. New entrants such as Evroc, HIVE Digital Technologies, and T.Loop are entering the Sweden data center market and acquiring significant growth opportunities.
Inland connection in Sweden is improving, thanks to establishing significant internet exchange points such as Netnod IX Stockholm, Stockholm Internet eXchange (STHIX), and Euro-IX. Major telecom companies such as Telenor, Telia, and Tele2 have commercially introduced 5G in Sweden.
Sweden aims for carbon neutrality by 2045, with a projected electricity demand of 300 terawatt-hours by 2040. So, beginning in 2025, new data centers in the Sweden data center market, such as EcoDataCenter, plan to reuse their waste heat by incorporating it into district heating systems to warm neighboring households and companies.
In Sweden, municipalities leverage Big Data and AI to enhance urban functionality and services. For example, Helsingborg, a city dedicated to Smart City initiatives, partners with Univrses (a leading Smart City solutions provider). They employ the universities' innovative 3DAI City computer vision technology for urban surveillance and management, optimizing city operations.
Sweden's target for 2030 is to reach a 4.5% ICT specialists rate and employ 20 million people aged 15 to 74 using the DESI framework.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|125
|Forecast Period
|2023 2029
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|$1514 Million
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029
|$2734 Million
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|10.3%
|Regions Covered
|Sweden
EXISTING VS. UPCOMING DATA CENTERS
Existing Facilities in the Region (Area and Power Capacity)
- Stockholm
- Other Cities
List of Upcoming Facilities in the Region (Area and Power Capacity)
VENDORS
IT Infrastructure Providers
- Arista Networks
- Atos
- Broadcom
- Cisco Systems
- Dell Technologies
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise
- Huawei Technologies
- IBM
- Lenovo
- NetApp
Data Center Construction Contractors Sub-Contractors
- AFEC
- Bravida
- Coromatic
- Dornan
- DPR Construction
- Granlund
- Kirby Group Engineering
- NCC
- Red Engineering
- STS Group
- Skansa
- Sweco
- Swedish Modules (KeyPlants)
Support Infrastructure Providers
- ABB
- Alfa Laval
- Caterpillar
- Carrier
- Cummins
- Eaton
- FlaktGroup
- HITEC Power Protection
- KOHLER-SDMO
- Legrand
- NetNordic
- Rittal
- Riello UPS
- Rolls-Royce
- Schneider Electric
- Socomec
- STULZ
- Swegon
- Vertiv
Data Center Investors
- atNorth
- Bahnhof
- Conapto
- Digital Realty
- EcoDataCenter
- Ember
- Equinix
- GleSYS
- Meta (Facebook)
- Microsoft
- Multigrid
- Northern Data
- STACK Infrastructure
New Entrants
- Evroc
- Hive Digital Technologies
- STORESPEED
- T.Loop
REPORT COVERAGE
IT Infrastructure
- Servers
- Storage Systems
- Network Infrastructure
Electrical Infrastructure
- UPS Systems
- Generators
- Switches Switchgear
- PDUs
- Other Electrical Infrastructure
Mechanical Infrastructure
- Cooling Systems
- Racks
- Other Mechanical Infrastructure
Cooling Systems
- CRAC and CRAH Units
- Chillers Units
- Cooling Towers, Condensers, and Dry Coolers
- Economizers Evaporative Coolers
- Other Cooling Units
General Construction
- Core Shell Development
- Installation Commissioning Services
- Engineering Building Design
- Fire Detection Suppression
- Physical Security
- Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)
Tier Standard
- Tier I Tier II
- Tier III
- Tier IV
Geography
- Stockholm
- Other Cities
